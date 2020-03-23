OECD Seeks New Marshall Plan Against Pandemic

LONDON (AFP) — Governments scrambling to defend their economies against the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to coordinate to ward off a long-term global recession and more waves of infections.

The head of the OECD group of advanced economies said the coordination should exceed the 1930s New Deal and the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe after World War II.

A global recession looks “increasingly likely” in the first half of this year, “and we must act now to avoid a protracted recession,” said Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

“Only a sizeable, credible, internationally coordinated effort can deal with the immediate public health emergency, buffer the economic shock and develop a path toward recovery,” he said in a weekend statement.

While many governments are unveiling titanic spending packages against the Covid-19 pandemic, exceeding even the 2008 financial crisis, there has been no collective action plan from fora such as the G7 or G20.

Gurria said governments have to work together to ensure progress on the scientific front, including mass testing and vaccine research.

On the economic front, he said authorities should address direct cash help for the self-employed, who in some countries are not receiving the help being offered to those in full-time or salaried jobs.

Amid talk of bailouts for strategic companies, the OECD chief said governments should also extend aid to small and medium-sized companies, especially in services and tourism.

“Everything must be done to earn the confidence of citizens, who felt the weaknesses in our economies before all this began,” he said.

Richer governments and their central banks are raising trillions of dollars to combat Covid-19, but concerns are mounting for poorer ones without access to capital markets and adequate health systems.

“If South Africa can’t afford to control the virus, it will spread again. No country can afford to keep every other country banned from travelling,” Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital in London, told AFP.

“So I would argue there has to be a global financing solution to address this virus crisis,” he said, urging action from the G7 and G20 nations.

As the G20’s Saudi presidency readies a virtual summit, Allianz chief economist Ludovic Subran agreed that concerted action is needed for poorer nations, especially in Africa.

“All the international measures have been taken without any coordination; it is quite unprecedented,” he said.

However, under the isolationist presidency of Donald Trump, talk of global coordination has yet to resonate, and Washington is struggling to bridge its own fissures.

U.S. lawmakers on Sunday failed to agree on a trillion-dollar emergency package to shore up the crumbling American economy.

Democrats said the Republican plan failed to sufficiently protect millions of workers or protect the underequipped healthcare system.

The global death toll from the virus has surged past 14,400, with nearly 1 billion people confined and nonessential businesses shut in dozens of countries.

In a BBC interview, Gurria said the belief of G20 policymakers a few weeks ago that the world could enjoy a quick recovery from the pandemic was “wishful thinking.”

