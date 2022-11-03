Oath Keepers defense calls first witness one month into trial

Defense attorneys for five accused Oath Keepers affiliates finally called their first witness one month into a federal trial that may last another three weeks.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Jurors heard testimony from the first defense witness in the trial of five Oath Keepers affiliates facing seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot on Thursday, one month after the trial began.

Defendant Jessica Watkins’ fiancée, Montana Siniff, described from the witness stand how the pair formed their own militia, the Ohio State Regular Militia, in 2019 before joining the Oath Keepers.

It was Watkins’ idea to form the so-called “militia group,” he said, partly because she loved the time she spent serving as an EMT and firefighter.

“[She] wanted to serve in a way that didn’t involve working for the U.S. government,” he said, telling the jury how “painful” it was for her to be discharged from the military in 2003 after having gone AWOL from being hazed “to the point of fearing for her life.” He also noted that she found someone in Alaska “supposedly that would help her transition,” an apparent reference to the fact that Watkins is transgender.

The original mission of the couple’s “militia group” was to “render aid where we could,” Siniff explained, and to “respond mostly to natural disasters was our original, hopeful thought.”

But as national protests against police brutality spread throughout the summer of 2019, he said the Ohio State Regular Militia’s mission became less about emergency response and more “security-focused.”

He said they recruited two other members and attended at least five protests between June and October 2020. The defense played a video of dumpster fire at the first protest they attended in Columbus, Ohio, while Siniff described how they rendered aid and witnessed police performing crowd control on protesters and “unlawful action” that could have resulted in injury.

After hearing of the Oath Keepers’ involvement at protests in Ferguson, Missouri, Siniff said they contacted the group to help offer security services and aid.

Siniff said he and Watkins became official members of the Oath Keepers during their first in-person interaction with the group at a protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

He went on to describe attending the pro-Trump Million MAGA March with Watkins and other Oath Keepers on Nov. 11, 2021, “with the understanding that we would be providing security to speakers at the rally.”

It was a “disorganized” event, he said, where Oath Keepers followed defendant and founder Stewart Rhodes around and “sort of hung in the back with the crowd.” And anytime Rhodes saw a camera, Siniff said he would go over to it and advocate for the right-wing militia group and “potential conspiracies for the control of the government.”

Siniff confirmed the Oath Keepers had a “Quick Reaction Force” vehicle stashed with weapons in Virginia during the November 2020 rally, which he believed was “a contingency last-minute resort” for if “something like the Insurrection Act” would be called by then-President Trump or if law enforcement needed assistance to “help them regain order.”

Defense attorneys have been trying to establish throughout the trial that a Quick Reaction Force with weapons stashed at a hotel in Virginia during Jan. 6 was meant to serve as backup for the Oath Keepers if then-President Donald Trump invoked the Insurrection Act, which would authorize the president to call on militias to enforce federal laws or suppress a rebellion. The government meanwhile insists the weapons were ready to be ferried across the Potomac at Rhodes’ direction to stop the lawful transfer of power from Trump to then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Siniff conceded that Watkins had talked about a conspiracy that if Biden became president, the United Nations would somehow be involved in the transition of power and Biden would erect some “unconstitutional executive orders,” such as vaccine mandates, that would “splinter” the government.

He described a training camp held in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 at defendant Thomas Caldwell’s Virginia farm, in which they shot guns at targets, as preparation for potential violence after the election.

The government meanwhile insists they were training to get ready to attempt to stop Biden from becoming president.

But when asked if he and Watkins ever had a plan to go into the Capitol and stop Congress’ certification of the 2020 election, Siniff said no. He also denied ever talking with his fiancée about going in and stopping the transition of power from Trump to Biden.

In fact, Siniff was not in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 because he decided to stay home. He was surprised and concerned upon learning Watkins breached the Capitol because he said she was not sure if she had broken any laws by doing so and the news was making the Capitol riot out to be like the worst thing that “happened since 9/11.”

Also standing trial alongside Watkins, Rhodes and Caldwell are Kelly Meggs, 53 and Kenneth Harrelson, 41.

They are accused of orchestrating the insurrection on Jan. 6 as part of a larger plot to “oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power.”

Prosecutors have brought counts for seditious conspiracy, saying the defendants communicated about their plans via encrypted chats, stocked up on weapons and traveled across the country to carry out the attack that delayed the ceremony Congress scheduled to certify the 2020 election results.

A seditious conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison. It requires prosecutors to prove to the jury that the accused Oath Keepers had an actual agreement to "overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force" the U.S. government.

The Justice Department so far has charged more than 880 people in connection with the Capitol riot. As of Oct. 6, about 313 people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, about 99 have pleaded guilty to felonies. Approximately 152 people have been sentenced to prison time.