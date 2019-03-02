Oakland Teachers End Week-Long Strike With Tentative Deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) – Teachers in Oakland, California, reached a tentative agreement with the school district Friday, ending a week-long walkout with an 11 percent raise and 3 percent bonus.

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, teachers, students and supporters rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall in Oakland, Calif. School leaders and teachers in Oakland have reached a tentative deal to end a week-long strike. The school district said Friday, March 1, 2019, that teachers will receive an 11 percent salary increase plus a one-time 3 percent bonus. Oakland’s 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21 to demand higher pay, smaller class sizes and more school resources. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

“We forced OUSD to invest in keeping teachers in Oakland – which will give our kids experienced teachers in their classrooms,” the union said, referring to the Oakland Unified School District. “You united the community behind the fight for public education in Oakland and you won.”

Union members have 24 hours to review the contract, which will be followed by a vote to ratify it.

Friday’s deal also includes smaller class sizes at high-needs schools for the next school year and across all schools in the 2021-2022 school year; more counselors, school psychologists and speech pathologists; and bonuses and a new salary schedule to boost nurse recruitment, according to union leaders.

The union had asked for a 12 percent retroactive raise covering 2017 to 2020, citing the fact that Oakland teachers are among the lowest paid in the San Francisco Bay Area. The starting salary for a teacher in the district is $46,500 a year; average salaries top out at $63,000 a year.

Additionally, the union had the district halt plans to close 24 under-performing schools, arguing the district could lose up to $57,000 in funding to charter schools.

School board president Aimee Eng instead agreed to introduce resolutions calling for a five-month moratorium on school closures and consolidations, as well as a moratorium on new charter schools, according to the union.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell had no immediate comment Friday.

This is a developing story.

