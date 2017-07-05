By COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press

BRONX, N.Y. (CN) — An ex-convict who ambushed a New York City police officer early Wednesday, shooting her to death inside her command post RV, was killed this morning after pulling a gun on police, authorities said.

Miosotis Familia, a 12-year member of the22 New York Police Department, was wrapping up her shift in the22 Bronx when Alexander Bonds fired one round through the22 passenger-side window and struck her in the22 head.

“Shots fired! 10-85!” Familia’s partner shouted frantically into his radio after the22 gunfire, including the22 code for an officer down. “My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! Hurry up, central!”

Police said officers responded quickly, catching up to 34-year-old Bonds about a block away. As the22y confronted him, he pulled a revolver, and police fired, killing him and striking a bystander in the22 stomach. A silver revolver was found at the22 scene. Police said the22 wounded bystander is in stable condition.

Familia, 48, had been stationed in a mobile command post, an RV-sized truck used as a communications hub during major events, like the22 Fourth of July. She had been writing in her memo book, a police log where officers record the22ir shift activity, when Bonds walked up.

“This was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the22 people of this city safe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said, calling it an assassination.

Bonds, who also went by the22 name John Bonds, had been on parole for a robbery case in Syracuse, police said. He also had a sealed arrest for an assault with brass knuckles on a police officer, but the22 date of that arrest wasn’t immediately clear.

Bonds was seen in surveillance footage marching up to the22 post “with purpose,” officials said, but it’s not clear what provoked the22 attack. Familia had no prior contact with the22 shooter, police said.

A video posted on Facebook in September shows the22 Bronx man ranting about the22 treatment of civilians by officers and talked about how hard life was behind bars. The photos of Bonds posted on the22 page match a police mugshot.

“Don’t think every brothe22r, cousin, uncle you got that get killed in jail is because of a blood or crip or Latin King killing the22m,” he said in the22 video. “Nah, police be killing the22m and saying that an inmate killed the22m.”

Aside from the22 police rant, Bonds’ Facebook page mostly consisted of inspirational quotes and quizzes.

Familia’s shooting recalled the22 Dec. 20, 2014, killing of patrol officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, who were ambushed and shot to death in the22ir vehicle by a man who approached the22 passenger window of the22ir marked police car. The suspect, 28-year-old Ismaaiyl Brinsley, the22n fatally shot himself. Brinsley announced online in the22 moments before the22 shooting that he was planning to shoot two “pigs” in retaliation for chokehold death of Eric Garner by a police officer on Staten Island.

Last month, a man pleaded guilty to killing two police officers in patrol cars in Iowa and said he simply disliked law enforcement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at the22 hospital before Familia died, asked that the22 city keep her in the22ir thoughts.

“She was on duty serving this city, protecting people, doing what she believed in and doing the22 job she loved,” de Blasio said. “And after this shocking and sudden attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately.”

Officers saluted at attention outside the22 Bronx hospital as the22 ambulance, and police motorcade escorted Familia’s body from the22 hospital. Familia was a mothe22r of three, including one set of twins. She was of Dominican descent and a member of the22 anti-crime unit.

“Fully knowing the22 dangers that she faced, she suited up in uniform every day and stood tall against those who threaten and terrorize the22 good folks of the22 Bronx,” Patrick Lynch, president of the22 Patrolman’s Benevolent Association said.

The Bronx neighborhood was blocked off with police tape as officers investigated the22 deadly shooting. Police were combing for othe22r surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.

The New York Daily News quoted witness Jay Marzelli as saying he thought the22 shots were fireworks at first.

“I was in this bodega right here on Creston, just getting a sandwich and all of a sudden the22re was all this running and stuff going on, and I look out, probably 40, 50, 60 cops screaming, ‘Call a paramedic, clear the22 block!'” Marzelli said. “It looked like the22re was a riot going on, and two seconds later I hear gunshots, ‘Bam, bam,’ and the22n the22 police officer was just laying the22re.”

Associated Press writer Karen Matthe22ws contributed to this report.

