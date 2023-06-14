NYC grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold killing

New York City grand jurors found there was enough evidence to indict Daniel Penny on a second-degree manslaughter charge for the death of homeless rider Jordan Neely.

MANHATTAN (CN) — Six weeks after Daniel Penny choked a subway passenger to death on the floor of a New York City F train, a grand jury voted on Wednesday to indict the former Marine for killing fellow rider Jordan Neely, according to news reporting citing law enforcement sources.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran from Long Island, faces a maximum of five to 15 years in prison if convicted of one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Multiple spokespeople for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined to confirm reports Wednesday that the grand jury had to returned a vote to indict.

Penny's defense lawyers pledged Wednesday evening to "aggressively defend" him against the new charges.

"While we respect the decision of the grand jury to move this case forward to trial, it should be noted that the standard of proof in a grand jury is very low and there has been no finding of wrongdoing," attorney Steven Raiser said. "We’re confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny’s actions on that train were fully justified."

Penny voluntarily surrendered to prosecutors one month ago, where he was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on a criminal complaint, which does not require a grand jury's vote, for one count each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter for Neely’s death.

A grand jury indictment is issued after the District Attorney’s office presents evidence before 23 jurors convened to decide if the evidence is sufficient to bring the case to trial.

In order to make a decision, at least 12 grand jurors who have heard the essential and critical evidence and also the legal instructions must vote.

Penny was released free on a $100,000 partially secured bond without entering a plea on the counts.

Attorneys for Jordan Neely's family, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, said Penny should be charged with murder, not manslaughter.

Penny, who is white, has said in interviews he was protecting himself, other passengers from Neely, who is Black.

Penny maintains he was attempting to restraint Neely and "never intended to harm" him by holding him in the fatal, rear chokehold.

Authorities removed the body of the 30-year-old on May 1 from a train stopped in Lower Manhattan at Broadway-Lafayette, and the city’s medical examiner ruled his cause of death compression of the neck. Four days later, Penny’s attorneys at Raiser & Kenniff asserted in a statement that Penny and other subway riders had “acted to protect themselves” in self-defense until help arrived after Neely began “aggressively threatening” Penny on the train.

A freelance journalist appeared to have started filming only after Penny had Neely in a headlock. The footage shows Neely occasionally twitching, as a second passenger pinned Neely's arms while a third person held down his shoulder.

The killing of Neely, which was captured on video, and the subsequent suspense in bringing any charges, stirred outrage and debates about the response to mental illness in the nation’s largest transit system.

Since surrendering himself to prosecutors last month, a GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign for Penny's legal expenses set up by his defense counsel has raised over $2.8 million from 57,000 donations.

His attorney Kenniff is a former prosecutor, judge advocate general and Iraq war veteran.

In 2021, Kenniff ran against current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a Republican nominee on a platform largely opposed to the criminal justice reforms pushed by progressive Democrats in Albany in 2019.

Penny's bail was handled by prominent New York bail bondsman Ira Judelson, whose previous high-profile clients have included rappers DMX and Ja Rule, former head of the International Monetary Fund Dominique Strauss-Kahn, comedian Katt Williams and disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Left-leaning advocates described the extrajudicial killing as an act of racist vigilantism, invoking comparisons to both Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in 2021 for killing two people and injured a third with an AR-15 during a chaotic Kenosha, Wisconsin; and the infamous New York City subway shooting carried out by white gunman Bernhard Goetz against four Black teenagers in 1984.

Before his death, Neely was a fixture in the Times Square transit hub, known for his precise Michael Jackson impression. Neely struggled in recent years with homelessness and deteriorating mental illness, friends said.

He had been arrested several times, and had recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a 67-year-old woman in 2021 as she left a subway station. After pleading guilty, he missed a court date, leading to a warrant for his arrest that was still active at the time of his death. His death has divided some in New York and beyond, triggering intense debates and protests.