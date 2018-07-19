NYC Climate Change Suit Sinks in Federal Court

MANHATTAN (CN) – New York City cannot litigate its way out of the climate change crisis, a federal judge ruled Thursday, dismissing a lawsuit against oil giants BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

“Climate change is a fact of life, as is not contested by defendants,” U.S. District Judge John Keenan wrote in a 23-page opinion. “But the serious problems caused thereby are not for the judiciary to ameliorate. Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the two other branches of government.”

With those branches now under the control of President Donald Trump and a Republican-dominated Congress, the U.S. government’s political branches have been moving in the opposite direction.

Judge Keenan appears to acknowledge that fact in his ruling.

“This type of claim is the subject of international agreements, including — although the United States has expressed its intent to withdraw — the Paris Climate Accords,” the judge noted, referring to the agreement former President Barack Obama signed with 195 other nations in 2016.

“The court recognizes that the city, and many other governmental entities around the United States and in other nations, will be forced to grapple with the harmful impacts of climate change in the coming decades,” Keenan said. “However, the immense and complicated problem of global warming requires a comprehensive solution that weighs the global benefits of fossil fuel use with the gravity of the impending harms. To litigate such an action for injuries from foreign greenhouse gas emissions in federal court would severely infringe upon the foreign-policy decisions that are squarely within the purview of the political branches of the U.S. government.”

New York City did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did an attorney for Chevron.

