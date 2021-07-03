Not a ‘Wrongful Life’

SHREVEPORT, La. — An appeals court in Louisiana upheld the dismissal of a “wrongful life” claim brought by parents of a child with Down syndrome who were incorrectly told prior to the child’s birth that it was not at risk for the chromosomal condition. The parents said they would have terminated the pregnancy had they known the lab test was actually positive. The court noted that people with Down syndrome are valued members of society and actively participate in educational, social and recreational activities.

