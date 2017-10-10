North Korea Hacked U.S.-South Korea War Plans Last Year, Official Says

(CN) – South Korean officials said Tuesday that North Korean hackers stole classified U.S.-South Korea military documents, including a top secret plan for a potential conflict on the Korean peninsula.

Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korea’s largest daily newspapers, broke the story Tuesday that the nation’s defense ministry informed a South Korean lawmaker that about 235 gigabytes of data were stolen in August and September of 2016.

Several other South Korean media outlets subsequently said they were able to confirm the account.

According to Chosun Ilbo, the ministry disclosed the leak in documents submitted to Rhee Cheol-hee, a member of the country’s legislature, in response to a freedom of information request.

Rhee told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency that much of the stolen data — about 182 gigabytes worth — has not been identified.

However, one document known to have been stolen was OPLAN 5015, the newest U.S.-South Korea war plan for an all-out conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

The plan outlines strategies for minimizing damage to South Korea while carrying out targeted decapitation operations against top North Korean leaders.

Also in the stash of stolen documents were reports about joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, and information on South Korean military installations and power plants.

