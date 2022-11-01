Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Back issues
North Dakota abortions remain legal, if impossible

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge in North Dakota kept the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, citing the likelihood that a constitutional challenge brought by North Dakota’s only abortion clinic, which shut down and moved to Minnesota as it filed its lawsuit, will succeed.

/ November 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

