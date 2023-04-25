Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Nonprofit discrimination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama refused to dismiss defamation claims filed by the Dustin Inman Society, a nonprofit promoting immigration law enforcement, against the Southern Poverty Law Center, which allegedly designated the nonprofit as an “anti-immigration hate group” and said its principal “focuses on vilifying all immigrants.” The court finds the defamation claims plausible.

/ April 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...