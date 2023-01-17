Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | Back issues
No relief for a gambling bender gone bad

LAS VEGAS — A federal court in Nevada dismissed a casino patron’s lawsuit against the Park MGM and liquor vendors at the casino hotel, where he lost over $60,000 playing slots in a drunken stupor he cannot remember. His claims against the vendors, and the hotel for not giving him complimentary tickets to a Bruno Mars concert that were allegedly given to white players only, were not plausibly stated and the hotel was never served notice of the suit.

/ January 17, 2023

Read the ruling here.

