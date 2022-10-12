Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service

No new trial for Theranos convict

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California federal judge declined to order a new trial for Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, lover of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of fraud in July; his objections were found to have no merit.

Read the ruling here.

