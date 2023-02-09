Thursday, February 9, 2023 | Back issues
No changes to Trinity River flow regime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge in California denied the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s motion for an injunction that would have blocked changes to the daily flow regime related to the Trinity River Division of the Central Valley Project; the division comprises two dams and a tunnel providing water and energy to much of central California.

/ February 9, 2023

