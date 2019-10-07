Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that would shield President Donald Trump, his businesses and his associates from New York state subpoenas; The Fifth Circuit heard arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy; California voters will soon decide whether to provide outdated schools and universities with a $15 billion facelift, and more.

National

1.) Donald Trump is a president and not a king, a federal judge wrote in a scathing ruling on Monday morning, throwing out a lawsuit that would shield him, his businesses and his associates from New York state subpoenas.

2.) Setting up its first gun-rights case in nearly a decade, the Supreme Court turned down an effort Monday to jostle the schedule that would have the justices considering a New York City gun regulation this term.

3.) Despite taking a break from the campaign trail to recover from his heart attack last week, Bernie Sanders unveiled a plan Monday to take corporate cash out of the political process.

4.) Releasing her third policy proposal in the last six days, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren said Monday she plans to flush out corruption and unethical conduct among federally appointed judges.

Regional

5.) The Fifth Circuit heard arguments Monday over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, as the three-judge panel was asked to overturn an order striking down the law.

6.) California voters will soon decide whether to provide outdated schools and universities with a $15 billion facelift under legislation signed Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Science

7.) While exploring a giant crater on Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover detected salt-bearing sediments within ancient crater rocks, which suggests a lake was once present there before the planet transitioned to arid climates over billions of years, according to a study released Monday.

8.) Low emission standards put into place five years ago have drastically cut polluting emissions from Chinese coal-burning power plants, according to new research released Monday.