Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the chairmen of three House committees subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to President Donald Trump’s communications with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky; The House of Representatives again voted to terminate the national emergency Trump declared in February to fund his long-promised border wall; The chair of the House Judiciary Committee could soon reintroduce legislation that would bring cameras into federal appeals courts, and more.

National

1.) The chairmen of three House committees subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday for documents related to President Donald Trump’s communications with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of the chamber’s impeachment inquiry.

2.) The House of Representatives on Friday again voted to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump declared in February to fund his long-promised border wall.

3.) With the urging of activists and court watchers, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee could soon reintroduce legislation that would bring cameras into federal appeals courts.

4.) Less than 24 hours after their colleagues on the Intelligence Committee probed a whistleblower complaint that is sparking impeachment talks, the House Judiciary Committee focused Friday on steps the country can take to safeguard 2020 elections.

5.) A federal judge on Friday tentatively denied the Trump administration’s attempt to indefinitely detain immigrant children through a rollback of a long-standing agreement governing custody conditions for youth detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Regional

6.) Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger wept on the witness stand during her murder trial Friday, repeatedly apologizing for shooting an unarmed black man in his apartment that she mistook for her own due to his failure to show her his hands and out of fear for her life.

7.) The Florida judge handling capital murder charges against the Parkland high school shooting suspect refused to remove a prosecutor from the case for calling the suspect “evil” and “worse than Ted Bundy” during a plea deal discussion.

International

8.) Potholes devouring vehicles, trash piling up on streets, aging public buses catching on fire, graft-prone politicians running government. Don’t call Rome the city of la dolce vita.