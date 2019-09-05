Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the National Rifle Association, 10 states and nearly two dozen members of Congress joined a U.S. Supreme Court battle over how Remington Arms marketed the Bushmaster assault rifle used in the Sandy Hook shooting; The European Court of Justice ruled Italy did not take crucial steps to stop the diffusion of a deadly plant disease now killing olive trees in southern Italy and spreading to other parts of the Mediterranean basin; Former Vice President Joe Biden leads among Texas Democrats in a new poll as the Democratic presidential candidates prepare for next week’s debate in Houston, and more.

National

1.) The National Rifle Association, 10 states and nearly two dozen members of Congress have joined a U.S. Supreme Court battle over how Remington Arms marketed the Bushmaster assault rifle used in the Sandy Hook shooting.

2.) College students in San Diego County saw two court victories this summer in First Amendment cases challenging how mandatory student fees are allocated by schools. It’s a trend legal experts say will continue as alternative student groups challenge who gets access to funds raised by students, with lack of funding amounting to censorship.

3.) Former Vice President Joe Biden leads among Texas Democrats according to a poll released Thursday, overshadowing former Congressman Beto O’Rourke in his home state as the Democratic presidential candidates prepare for next week’s debate in Houston.

4.) A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement must make parole decisions on an individual basis for immigrants seeking asylum instead of issuing blanket denials.

5.) The formerly landless United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee in Oklahoma may finally have a plot to call home, after a 10th Circuit panel lifted an injunction Thursday to allow the Bureau of Indian Affairs to divvy up a piece of Cherokee Nation land.

International

6.) Italy did not take crucial steps to stop the diffusion of a deadly plant disease now killing olive trees in southern Italy and spreading to other parts of the Mediterranean basin, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday.

7.) Europe’s highest court ruled against the German railway Deutsche Bahn on Thursday for allowing passengers to book online with a direct debit card only if they are German residents.

8.) Paraguay has long been considered one of the most corrupt countries in South America. Its most corrupt regions are its 2,750-miles of borders with Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, where money — real and counterfeit — is smuggled and laundered, along with weapons, drugs, cigarettes and cars.