Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the D.C. Circuit rejected President Donald Trump’s request to fast-track a ruling allowing enforcement of three executive orders tightening regulations on labor negotiations in government workplaces; A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is dominating his Democratic rivals in the early primary state of South Carolina; The American public is evenly split on whether the media treats President Donald Trump with rugged contempt or coddles him with low standards, and more.

National

1.) The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday rejected President Donald Trump’s request to fast-track a ruling allowing enforcement of three executive orders tightening regulations on labor negotiations in government workplaces.

2.) A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is dominating his Democratic rivals in the early primary state of South Carolina, leading his closet competitor by nearly 20 points.

3.) The American public is evenly split on whether the media treats President Donald Trump with rugged contempt or coddles him with low standards, according to a poll released Wednesday.

4.) In a study that says the over-50 set is more than twice as likely to follow local news, the Pew Research Center reported strong correlations as well Wednesday with race and education.

5.) The Trump administration’s decision to resume federal executions, and to use a single drug with a history of problems to carry them out, prompted the launch of an investigation Wednesday by House Democrats.

Regional

6.) After weeks of pushback over the decision to remove historic murals, San Francisco school officials voted to cover, rather than destroy, a series of 1930s frescoes depicting George Washington, black slaves and dead Native Americans.

7.) A woman who says Jeffrey Epstein began sexually abusing her when she was just 14 filed suit Wednesday against the late sex offender’s estate and alleged accomplices, invoking a law that just took effect in New York for child sex abuse survivors to seek civil damages.

8.) Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Wednesday he will launch a domestic terrorism task force in the wake of this month’s deadly shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead and two dozen others injured.