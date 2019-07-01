Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. embassy in Moscow said the Russian government has denied its request to let a doctor examine a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia on spying charges; Iran’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium now exceed the cap that the 2015 nuclear accord had set; A 31-year-old German woman who captained a ship that rescues refugees at sea was arrested by Italian authorities, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The U.S. embassy in Moscow said Monday that the Russian government has denied its request to let a doctor examine a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia on spying charges.

2.) President Donald Trump announced plans Monday to nominate the former solicitor general of Arkansas and a longtime Alabama private practice attorney to seats on federal district courts in those states.

3.) First among Democratic presidential candidates, Julián Castro has called for repeal of a law that criminalizes entering the country without documents. In Houston on Sunday he said he does not believe in separating families or in “criminalizing desperation.”

Regional

4.) The recent and historic California drought had a direct connection to a higher rate of forest die-off, according to a study released Monday.

5.) Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of sexual assault of 16 women at a student health center.

6.) Hit with a $750,000 verdict in favor of a man whom officers tackled and Tasered at a sheriff’s sale, Philadelphia fought at the Third Circuit on Monday for a reversal.

International

7.) Further splintering European hopes to salvage the deal that President Donald Trump abandoned last year, Iran’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium now exceed the cap that the 2015 nuclear accord had set.

8.) A 31-year-old German woman who captained a ship that rescues refugees at sea was arrested by Italian authorities over the weekend, opening a new chapter in the political and ideological clash over how the European Union should handle immigrants and refugees from Africa and Asia.