Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the government told a federal judge that a motion to dismiss obstruction charges from garrulous Trump ally Roger Stone garbles the U.S. Constitution; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged U.S. allies to be wary of Chinese and Russian activities in the Arctic region; The International Criminal Court upheld its prior ruling that Jordan should have arrested former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when the accused war criminal traveled there two years ago, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

1.) Vying to prosecute Roger Stone on obstruction charges, the government told a federal judge that the motion to dismiss from the garrulous Trump ally garbles the U.S. Constitution.

(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

2.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a frosty warning to China and Russia on Monday, urging allies to be wary of the two countries’ activities in the Arctic region.

(Elizabeth Williams via AP)

3.) Eight men and four women were chosen as jurors Monday for the upcoming trial of cult founder Keith Raniere, a leader of the purported self-help group NXIVM who is accused of running a sex-slavery ring within the secretive organization.

Regional

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

4.) The Houston home Carl and Cynthia Miller bought in 1988 sits empty, stripped to the studs. The neighborhood was once inhabited by close-knit homeowners who watched out for each other’s kids. Hurricane Harvey washed out the kinship and brought in a tide of renters.

5.) Airbnb persuaded a federal judge to block new regulations in Boston that would require it to divulge how many nights each month its Boston rentals are occupied.

6.) The California Supreme Court revived a streaming service’s libel suit against a trade publication Monday in a case that could have major free speech implications for the Golden State’s entertainment industry and beyond.

International

(CNS Photo/Cain Burdeau)

7.) The Parliament Buildings, Northern Ireland’s seat of government commonly known as Stormont, sits on a hill and looks grand and formidable, exuding an air of British imperial rule and authority. But these days it’s largely empty of politicians, at all times of the year.

(AP Photo/Abd Raouf)

8.) The International Criminal Court on Monday upheld its prior ruling that Jordan should have arrested former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir when the accused war criminal traveled there two years ago, but reversed its referral of the Middle Eastern country to the U.N. Security Council.

Like this: Like Loading...