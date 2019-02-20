Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency could face a high-profile legal challenge from the House of Representatives; The Kentucky Catholic school student who was filmed staring down a Native American activist at a March for Life rally last month filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post; A retired U.S. marshal prevailed at the Supreme Court in alleging that West Virginia discriminates by taxing his pension but not those of certain state workers, and more.

National

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency is already facing a storm of lawsuits, but perhaps the most high-profile legal challenge could come from people who denied Trump money for a border wall in the first place — the House of Representatives.

(Survival Media Agency via AP)

2.) The Kentucky Catholic school student who was filmed staring down a Native American activist at a March for Life rally last month filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post, claiming it rushed to assassinate his character.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3.) A retired U.S. marshal prevailed at the Supreme Court on Wednesday in alleging that West Virginia discriminates by taxing his pension but not those of certain state workers.

4.) A Pew research poll released Wednesday confirms what decades of angsty song lyrics have been telling us: Most teenagers worry about depression and anxiety, feeling the pressure to look good and perform well in school.

Regional

(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

5.) Plaudits inundated the office of Baltimore’s top prosecutor last month when State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she would right the wrong of jailing thousands of people, usually black, for pot possession. As the dust settles on the historic shift in criminal justice, however, experts question the implications of Mosby’s bid to erase 4,800 marijuana convictions.

6.) Sharks caught in U.S. waters are dressed in short order, fins are removed and carcasses are packed in trucks bound for Mexico. But an unconstitutional Texas law mandating sharks remain intact has cut off the Mexican market, shark-meat purveyors claim in a federal lawsuit.

International

(AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

7.) Europe’s political atmosphere, already toxic with violent protests and a resurgence of nationalism, has an old and dangerous element to contend with again: anti-Semitism.

8.) Europe has become a laboratory for a new type of politics: The rise of the “digital party,” whose members choose candidates, vote on policy positions and offer ideas through online platforms.

