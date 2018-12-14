Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the late Senator John McCain’s appointed successor Jon Kyl of Arizona announced he will resign at the end of the year; The Fourth Circuit invoked Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” in a ruling scrapping a key federal permit for a planned section of a natural gas pipeline; Outgoing Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed three bills weakening the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, and more.

National

1.) Positioning the governor to appoint a second successor to the late Senator John McCain, Senator Jon Kyl of Arizona announced Friday he will resign Dec. 31.

2.) Quoting Dr.Seuss’ “The Lorax,” the Fourth Circuit spoke for the trees by scrapping a key federal permit for a planned section of a natural gas pipeline crossing 21 miles of national forest in Virginia, including a section of the Appalachian Trail.

3.) The library at Princeton University boasts some of the rarest and most obscure religious manuscripts in the world. And according to a federal complaint filed by the Eastern Orthodox Church, it also houses four holy texts from the Byzantine era that were looted from a small monastery during World War I.

4.) Despite low gas prices offsetting a strong holiday shopping season, U.S.retail sales beat expectations and increased by 0.2 percent last month.

Regional

5.) Outgoing Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed three bills Friday giving more power to the Republican-controlled Legislature and weakening the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

6.) Amid an ongoing investigation surrounding the still undecided 9th Congressional District race, the focus in North Carolina has shifted to whether the apparent Republican winner knew about fraudulent activity that may have been connected to his campaign.

Science

7.) Shedding new light on old research about how young pregnancy can reduce a woman’s risk of breast cancer, the National Institute of Health reported Friday that such benefits do not appear to kick for several decades.

International

8.) Four years after it questioned the basis for an asset freeze against Hamas, the European General Court reversed course Friday, saying American decisions hold no sway but that EU lawmakers were entitled to rely on the findings of a U.K. official.

