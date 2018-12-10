Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including government attorneys defended new restrictions on transgender military service in the D.C. Circuit; Federal prosecutors joined with lawyers for accused Russian spy Maria Butina to set a hearing for later this week where Butina can change her plea; Great Britain was gripped by uncertainty, political drama and chaos as Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a Parliament vote on whether to accept or reject her plan to leave the European Union, and more.

National

1.) Defending new restrictions on transgender military service, attorneys for the government told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that there is nothing discriminatory about recognizing that gender dysphoria has been linked to depression and other disorders.

2.) Federal prosecutors joined with lawyers for accused Russian spy Maria Butina on Monday to set a hearing for later this week where Butina can change her plea.

3.) Conspiracy theorist and author Jerome Corsi accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a federal complaint Sunday of having put out a “fake narrative” about Corsi to pressure him into testifying against President Donald Trump.

4.) Holding that the burglary of trailer homes qualifies as a violent felony, the Supreme Court sided Monday with prosecutors who sought to impose sentencing enhancements in a pair of gun cases.

5.) Slamming inaction by their colleagues, three conservative justices dissented Monday from the Supreme Court’s decision not to rule on whether patients can sue over a state pulling Medicaid funding from a specific provider like Planned Parenthood.

Regional

6.) A class action challenging Galveston County’s bail system as rigged to keep poor arrestees in jail has the same legitimate due process claims as litigation that transformed pretrial detention in Houston, a federal magistrate ruled Monday.

7.) Federal prosecutors charged an Ohio man with planning a mass shooting in a Jewish synagogue in Toledo, and also said Monday that a woman faces charges for buying explosives for another suspected terror plot.

International

8.) Great Britain was gripped by uncertainty, political drama and chaos Monday as Tory Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a Parliament vote on whether to accept or reject her plan to leave the European Union.

