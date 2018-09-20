Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the man who provided blueprints for 3D-printable firearm parts on the internet being charged with felony sexual assault for paying to have sex with an underage girl; a lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault decades ago says she’d be willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week; California prepares for its first official “Surfing Day”; a rash of workplace shootings prompt calls for action by lawmakers; a new study finds Japan’s already-endangered orchid populations faces a new threat from a type of seed-eating fly; the majority of Americans say in a new Pew Research study that there are not enough women in high political offices or executive business positions, but many believe that the country might never achieve gender parity in these leadership positions, and more.

National

1.) The man who provided blueprints for 3D-printable firearm parts on the internet was charged in Texas Wednesday with felony sexual assault for paying to have sex with an underage girl. Cody Wilson, 30, is believed to have fled to Taiwan.

2.) A lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault decades ago says she’d be willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week if they can agree to terms “that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Regional

5.) Even as we prepare to celebrate the first California Surfing Day on Sept. 20, it’s probably not a good idea to let your bosses know you’re taking a long lunch to catch waves.

6.) Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan will not have to change her office’s voter registration process – which three nonprofits claimed in a lawsuit last month is illegal – before the November election, according to a federal judge’s ruling.

7.) In a pair of documents filed late Tuesday, Bayer subsidiary Monsanto asked a California judge to overturn a $289 million jury award to a San Francisco Bay Area man because there is not enough evidence to support the man’s claims its Roundup weed killer caused his terminal lymphoma and his lawyers manipulated the jury.

8.) Over 24 hours, three work place mass shootings have occurred prompting former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords – who was shot in the head during an attempted assassination in 2011– to urge action by lawmakers.

9.) Floodwaters inundated a coal ash landfill at Duke Energy’s Sutton Steam Plant, causing a breach after Hurricanee Florence dumped heavy rain on North Carolina last weekend.

Science

10.) Japan’s already-endangered orchid populations faces a new threat from a type of seed-eating fly, according to a new study.

Research & Polls

11.) The majority of Americans today say there are not enough women in high political offices or executive business positions, but many believe that the country might never achieve gender parity in these leadership positions, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

International

12.) A human and legal drama unfolded at sea and for the world to follow online Thursday as a humanitarian ship reported in real time the rescue of 10 men and a boy off the coast of Libya.

