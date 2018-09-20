Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the man who provided blueprints for 3D-printable firearm parts on the internet being charged with felony sexual assault for paying to have sex with an underage girl; a lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault decades ago says she’d be willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week; California prepares for its first official “Surfing Day”; a rash of workplace shootings prompt calls for action by lawmakers; a new study finds Japan’s already-endangered orchid populations faces a new threat from a type of seed-eating fly; the majority of Americans say in a new Pew Research study that there are not enough women in high political offices or executive business positions, but many believe that the country might never achieve gender parity in these leadership positions, and more.

National

In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun at his shop in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

1.) The man who provided blueprints for 3D-printable firearm parts on the internet was charged in Texas Wednesday with felony sexual assault for paying to have sex with an underage girl. Cody Wilson, 30, is believed to have fled to Taiwan.

In this Sept. 6, 2018, photo, after more than an hour of delay over procedural questions, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

2.) A lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault decades ago says she’d be willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week if they can agree to terms “that are fair and which ensure her safety.”

Law enforcement and emergency personnel gather outside the office of District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown, Pa., on Sept. 19, 2018, where at least four people were shot. (AP Photo/Mike Jones/Washington Observer Reporter via AP)

3.) A man arrested on domestic-violence charges shot three civilians and a police officer Wednesday outside a courtroom where he was due to appear. He was killed at the scene.

A sea turtle.

4.) The public comment period on the Trump administration’s move to overhaul the Endangered Species Act ends next week and if new rules are finalized, it could become harder to protect new species and guard those already under threat.

Regional

Courthouse News reporter Pat Pemberton taking a surfing selfie. (Pat Pemberton/CNS)

5.) Even as we prepare to celebrate the first California Surfing Day on Sept. 20, it’s probably not a good idea to let your bosses know you’re taking a long lunch to catch waves.

Voters wait on line to vote in Arizona in November 2016.

6.) Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan will not have to change her office’s voter registration process – which three nonprofits claimed in a lawsuit last month is illegal – before the November election, according to a federal judge’s ruling.

Dewayne Johnson claims Monsanto has known for decades that Roundup is carcinogenic but didn’t disclose it for fear of disrupting its multi-billion dollar global business.

7.) In a pair of documents filed late Tuesday, Bayer subsidiary Monsanto asked a California judge to overturn a $289 million jury award to a San Francisco Bay Area man because there is not enough evidence to support the man’s claims its Roundup weed killer caused his terminal lymphoma and his lawyers manipulated the jury.

A woman is escorted from the scene of a shooting at a software company in Middleton, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Four people were shot and wounded during the shooting in the suburb of Madison, according to a city administrator. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

8.) Over 24 hours, three work place mass shootings have occurred prompting former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords – who was shot in the head during an attempted assassination in 2011– to urge action by lawmakers.

A wastewater treatment plant is inundated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Marion, S.C., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

9.)  Floodwaters inundated a coal ash landfill at Duke Energy’s Sutton Steam Plant, causing a breach after Hurricanee Florence dumped heavy rain on North Carolina last weekend.

Science

This photo shows the Golden Orchid blooms (left) and J. tokunagai fly on the flower. (Takuto Shitara)

10.) Japan’s already-endangered orchid populations faces a new threat from a type of seed-eating fly, according to a new study.

Research & Polls

Fifty-nine percent of Americans participating in a recent study say there are too few women in top political and business positions, but 48 percent believe that men will continue to hold more high political offices than woman in the future.

11.) The majority of Americans today say there are not enough women in high political offices or executive business positions, but many believe that the country might never achieve gender parity in these leadership positions, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

International

Crew from the humanitarian ship Aquarius rescue a group of migrants off the coast of Libya on Sept. 20, 2018. (SOS Mediterranee/Medecins sans Frontieres)

12.) A human and legal drama unfolded at sea and for the world to follow online Thursday as a humanitarian ship reported in real time the rescue of 10 men and a boy off the coast of Libya.

