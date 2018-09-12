Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump setting in motion plans to impose new sanctions on any foreign entities that interfere in U.S. elections; New Hampshire Democrats reject more progressive candidates in their U.S. House and governor races; a former aide to Trump confidant and longtime GOP operative Roger Stone asks the D.C. Circuit to consider whether special counsel Robert Mueller was constitutionally appointed; two women hit Baltimore County and the Maryland’s public university system with “shameless corruption” in their handling of sex crimes; a new study says Europe could see an increase in greenhouse gas levels over the next several decades due to a new directive that classifies wood as a renewable fuel; the European Union’s highest court rules that if an airline knows that a travel-booking website tacks commissions for itself onto reservations, the airline must reimburse those fees in the event of a canceled flight, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) In an executive order signed Wednesday, President Donald Trump set in motion plans to impose new sanctions on any foreign nations, people or other entities that interfere in U.S. elections.

2.) New Hampshire Democrats rejected more progressive candidates in their U.S. House and governor races on Tuesday, while picks for the state’s 1st Congressional District from both parties represent historic firsts.

Regional

5.) For nearly a century, California has barred gun retailers from using handguns as advertising props in their store windows and parking lots in the name of public safety. The state claimed logos depicting revolvers could push suicidal passersby into impulsive purchases.

6.) Alleging “shameless corruption” in Baltimore’s handling of sex crimes, two women hit the county and the state’s public university system with an explosive federal class action.

Science

9.) Europe could see an increase in greenhouse gas levels over the next several decades due to a new directive that classifies wood as a renewable fuel – giant steps backward from the mandates of the Paris Climate Agreement – according to a scientific paper published Wednesday.

International

10.) If an airline knows that a travel-booking website tacks commissions for itself onto reservations, the airline must reimburse those fees in the event of a canceled flight, the European Union’s highest court ruled Wednesday.

No longer interested in emails from Courthouse News? Please click here to unsubscribe.

Like this: Like Loading...