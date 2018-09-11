Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a powerful Category 4 hurricane bearing down on the Southeastern United States has led to evacuations and widespread closures as an entire region prepares for a potential wallop; he Trump administration releases a proposal to roll back Obama-era rules designed to reduce leaks of climate-changing methane from oil and gas facilities; prosecutors in the upcoming second trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort push to include the testimony of a lawyer who handled Manafort’s foreign agent registration filings; the House Committee on Natural Resources vows to fight growing public calls to remove the four dams along the Snake River in Idaho; the Pew Research Center finds that even people who prefer to get their news on social media platforms are worried about fake news; the European Union’s highest court rules a Catholic hospital in Germany discriminated by ousting a doctor from a supervisory role after finding out that he had divorced and remarried, and more.

National

This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP)

1.) Millions of coastal residents in North And South Carolina spent their Tuesday morning either complying with state-issued evacuation orders or preparing to hunker down as Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm currently packing 130 mph winds, continued to bear down upon them.

Paul Manafort leaves the federal courthouse in Washington on Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

2.) For the second trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chair, prosecutors pushed Monday to rely on the testimony of a lawyer who handled Paul Manafort’s foreign agent registration filings.

3.) The Trump administration released a proposal on Tuesday intended to roll back Obama-era rules designed to reduce leaks of climate-changing methane from oil and gas facilities.

4.) Questions about how the Environmental Protection Agency interprets that data used to set caps on sulfur dioxide pollution took center stage at the D.C. Circuit Tuesday as attorneys for environmentalist groups sought to convince the judges the agency has it all wrong.

Regional

In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, photo, Democratic hopefuls are introduced during a televised debate for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. From left are William Martin, Deaglan McEachren, Mark MacKenzie, Mindi Messmer, Chris Pappas, Naomi Andrews, Lincoln Soldati, Paul Cardinal, Terence O’Rourke, Maura Sullivan and Levi Sanders. Eleven Democrats and six Republicans are competing in the Tuesday, Sept. 11 primary for a chance to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, who is not seeking re-election. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool, File)

5.) New Hampshire voters decide Tuesday who will face off in crucial races for governor as well as both seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In this Sept. 2017, photo made with a drone, a young resident killer whale chases a chinook salmon in the Salish Sea near San Juan Island, Wash. (John Durban/NOAA Fisheries/Southwest Fisheries Science Center via AP)

6.) The House Committee on Natural Resources vowed to fight growing public calls to remove the four dams along the Snake River in Idaho, after hearing testimony from those who say the dams are the “economic lifeblood” of the Pacific Northwest and claim their removal would do nothing to benefit imperiled salmon.

7.) In a decision that could change how colleges handle sexual assault and misconduct cases, the Sixth Circuit ruled that university officials must give accused students the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses.

Angel Harless poses for a photo at a bookstore coffee shop in Charleston, West Virginia, in September 2018. Days earlier, a federal jury acquitted John Perry Taylor IV of using a glass beer bottle to knock Harless unconscious. (YAWANA WOLFE, Courthouse News Service)

8.) Living in one of the 20 states where it is not a hate crime to attack someone for being gay, Angel Harless had been optimistic about finding justice when federal prosecutors indicted the man who knocked her unconscious last fall in a West Virginia bar.

Science

9.) With California’s historic drought now in the rearview and the next one likely right around the corner, some of the brightest climate and water experts are clamoring for the modernization of outdated water infrastructure and other reforms.

Research & Polls

Students are evacuated by police out of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker, South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

10.) While semiautomatic rifles killed fewer people in U.S. mass shootings than handguns or rifles in the last 17 years, a new study shows they bring a higher risk of injury or death in those shootings.

11.) Even people who prefer to get their news on social media platforms are worried about fake news, a Pew Research Center poll revealed Monday.

International

12.) A Catholic hospital in Germany discriminated by ousting a doctor from a supervisory role after finding out that he had divorced and remarried, the European Union’s highest court ruled Tuesday.

