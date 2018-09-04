Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee getting off to a chaotic start, as Democrats protested the committee’s handling of records from the judge’s time in the George W. Bush White House; former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, once the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, will return to Capitol Hill to replace former Sen. John McCain; the Environmental Protection Agency failed to document why former administrator Scott Pruitt needed more an $3.5 million in security spending in 2017, a federal watchdog said in a new report; Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city Tuesday when he announced he will not seek re-election for a third term next year; a new study suggests as the planet warms, insects will get hungrier and could wreak havoc on crops and strain the global food supply, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee got off to a chaotic start on Tuesday, as Democrats protested the committee’s handling of records from the judge’s time in the George W. Bush White House.

2.) Former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, once the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, will return to Capitol Hill to replace former Sen. John McCain.

Regional

6.) California State Senate leader Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said Friday night that a closely watched bill seeking to merge the state into a regional energy market with other Western states won’t be brought up for a vote in this legislative session.

7.) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city Tuesday when he announced he will not seek re-election for a third term next year.

8.) Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods conceals the presence of an allegedly carcinogenic weed killer in its steel cut oats and rolled oats, and instead capitalizes on consumer demand for “wholesome” food by falsely advertising the products as healthy, two people claim in a federal class action filed in San Francisco on Friday.

9.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived claims brought by a Marriott worker whose union negotiated a waiver to a San Jose, California, ordinance mandating a $10 minimum wage.

Science

10.) As the planet warms, insects will get hungrier and could wreak havoc on crops and strain the global food supply, a new study suggests.

International

11.) The fate of a strategic, and secretive, U.S. military base in the Indian Ocean, and the small population forced off the Chagos archipelago to make way for that military base, is in the hands of a United Nations court in The Hague.

12.) Botswana, long viewed as a rare refuge for African elephants, is coming under increasing threat from poachers.

Like this: Like Loading...