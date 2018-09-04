Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee getting off to a chaotic start, as Democrats protested the committee’s handling of records from the judge’s time in the George W. Bush White House; former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, once the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, will return to Capitol Hill to replace former Sen. John McCain; the Environmental Protection Agency failed to document why former administrator Scott Pruitt needed more an $3.5 million in security spending in 2017, a federal watchdog said in a new report; Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city Tuesday when he announced he will not seek re-election for a third term next year; a new study suggests as the planet warms, insects will get hungrier and could wreak havoc on crops and strain the global food supply, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

A woman stands and voices her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination for Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

1.) Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee got off to a chaotic start on Tuesday, as Democrats protested the committee’s handling of records from the judge’s time in the George W. Bush White House.

In this July 11, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is escorted by former Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., to a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

2.) Former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, once the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, will return to Capitol Hill to replace former Sen. John McCain.

In this May 16, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) The Environmental Protection Agency failed to document why former administrator Scott Pruitt needed more an $3.5 million in security spending in 2017, a federal watchdog said in a report released Tuesday.

Stormy Daniels shows the Key during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

4.) Responding to President Donald Trump’s effort to dump her lawsuit, adult film star Stormy Daniels on Monday renewed her bid to depose the president about his knowledge of a threat made against her in 2011 incident after she made plans to tell the story of her alleged affair with Trump.

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, Yurexi Quinones, 24, of Manassas, Va., a college student who is studying social work and a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, rallies next to Ana Rice, 18, of Manassas, Va., far right, in support of DACA, outside of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

5.) Texas waited nearly six years to bring a court challenge of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which shields some immigrants from deportation, so its motion to immediately end the program fails, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Regional

State Sen. Toni Atkins. (Associated Press)

6.) California State Senate leader Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said Friday night that a closely watched bill seeking to merge the state into a regional energy market with other Western states won’t be brought up for a vote in this legislative session.

In this May 16, 2011, photo, Chicago Mayor-elect Rahm Emanuel, left, and his wife, Amy Rule, look out into the crowd during his inaugural ceremony in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

7.) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked the city Tuesday when he announced he will not seek re-election for a third term next year.

Bob’s Red Mill Logo (via Wikipedia)

8.)  Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods conceals the presence of an allegedly carcinogenic weed killer in its steel cut oats and rolled oats, and instead capitalizes on consumer demand for “wholesome” food by falsely advertising the products as healthy, two people claim in a federal class action filed in San Francisco on Friday.

.

9.)  A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived claims brought by a Marriott worker whose union negotiated a waiver to a San Jose, California, ordinance mandating a $10 minimum wage.

Science

.

10.) As the planet warms, insects will get hungrier and could wreak havoc on crops and strain the global food supply, a new study suggests.

International

Protesters hold a placard and banners outside the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept. 3, 2018. Judges at the United Nations’ highest court are listening to arguments in a case focused on whether Britain illegally maintains sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, including Diego Garcia, where the United States has a major military base. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

11.) The fate of a strategic, and secretive, U.S. military base in the Indian Ocean, and the small population forced off the Chagos archipelago to make way for that military base, is in the hands of a United Nations court in The Hague.

In this March 3, 2013 photo elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. (AP Photo/Charmaine Noronha, File)

12.) Botswana, long viewed as a rare refuge for African elephants, is coming under increasing threat from poachers.

%d bloggers like this: