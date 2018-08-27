Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including gamers responding to the mass shooting at video gaming competition in Florida on Sunday calling for more security at esports tournaments; a federal judge strikes down an anti-union push by the Trump administration as unconstitutional; former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is unsure whether to mount a defense at his second trial next month; a federal judge extends his order blocking a company from putting instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns on its website, despite permission to do so by U.S. government; Houstonians mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped 33 trillion gallons of water on their city; immigration lawyers say that Italy would break European laws if it sends refugees it held for days on an Italian coast guard vessel outside of the European Union’s borders; President Donald Trump announces a breakthrough in trade between the U.S. and Mexico, a step that clears the way for Canada to rejoin negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, and more.

National

1.) The mass shooting at Sunday afternoon video gaming competition that left two dead and nine others wounded has prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments.

2.) U.S. Sen. John McCain, the senior Republican senator from Arizona and two-time presidential candidate who spent five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, died Saturday. He was 81.

3.) An anti-union push by the Trump administration was struck down as unconstitutional on Saturday by a federal judge.

4.) Already convicted of financial felonies, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is unsure whether to mount a defense at his second trial next month.

5.) In a victory for humpback whales and environmentalists, the federal government agreed Friday to establish critical habitat protection for endangered or threatened whales by 2020.

6.) A federal judge on Monday extended his order blocking a company from putting instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns on its website, despite permission to do so by U.S. government.

Regional

7.) A year ago this week, Houstonians anxiously watched as their city — a sprawling mosaic of urban high-rises and residential neighborhoods and home to nearly 5 million people — became a murky sea of rainwater and debris after Hurricane Harvey dumped 33 trillion gallons of water in a week.

8.) The race to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican who announced his retirement an entire year before the election, has thrust Arizona to the forefront of national politics ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

International

9.) Immigration lawyers say that Italy would break European laws if it sends refugees it held for days on an Italian coast guard vessel outside of the European Union’s borders.

10.) President Donald Trump on Monday announced a breakthrough in trade between the U.S. and Mexico, a step that clears the way for Canada to rejoin negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

