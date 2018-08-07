Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s name has been mostly absent from the trial of Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman, but that changed on Tuesday; In addition to primary elections in other states Tuesday, an underdog Democrat in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, has a chance to paint a Republican stronghold blue in a special election that is seen as a clear referendum on President Trump’s policies; The Fourth Circuit revoked construction permits for a natural gas pipeline that environmentalists and locals say will harm endangered species and impact scenic views on federally protected lands, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump’s name has been mostly absent from the trial of Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman, but that changed on Tuesday.

2.) The Fourth Circuit revoked construction permits for a natural gas pipeline that environmentalists and locals say will harm endangered species and impact scenic views on federally protected lands.

3.) In addition to primary elections in other states Tuesday, an underdog Democrat in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, has a chance to paint a Republican stronghold blue in a special election that is seen as a clear referendum on President Trump’s policies.

4.) A Border Patrol agent acquitted in the 2012 cross-border shooting death of a Mexican teen can still be sued over the incident, and the teen he killed was entitled to constitutional protections despite being in Mexico, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled.

Regional

5.) Voters in Michigan’s primary election Tuesday will decide which candidates will face each other in November to become the state’s new governor, in addition to races for congressional seats.

6.) Missouri poll workers are bracing for an anticipated 10 percent higher than normal turnout during the state’s primary election Tuesday as the hot button topic of Right-to-Work and a U.S. Senate race are expected to draw voters to the ballot box.

International

7.) Europe’s highest court sided Tuesday with a photographer who went after a German secondary school for posting his work on the internet as part of a student project.

8.) A man who was arrested in Ireland to face murder, arson and rape charges in the United Kingdom cannot use Brexit as a basis to block his extradition, an EU magistrate judge said Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...