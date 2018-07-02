Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a judge disclosing that federal prosecutors now have more than 1.3 million of embattled attorney Michael Cohen’s files; Special counsel Robert Mueller and defense attorneys for Michael Flynn offer something of an ipse dixit justification for their repeated requests to delay sentencing of the onetime national-security adviser to President Donald Trump; the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will follow court orders to continue post-hurricane housing for homeless Puerto Ricans through the U.S. Independence Day holiday; in a case that raised serious questions about free speech on the internet, a deeply divided California Supreme Court rules judges can’t order Yelp to remove 1-star reviews since it’s not the “publisher or speaker” of the content; scientists offer promising Monday in the use of aspirin to prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease, and more.

National

1.) Hours after President Donald Trump’s embattled attorney Michael Cohen suggested he would cooperate with the government, a judge disclosed Monday that federal prosecutors now have more than 1.3 million of Cohen’s files.

2.) Special counsel Robert Mueller and defense attorneys for Michael Flynn offered something of an ipse dixit justification Monday for their repeated requests to delay sentencing of the onetime national-security adviser to President Donald Trump.

3.) The attorney for President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen upped the ante Monday on demands that porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney should be barred from speaking to news media so Cohen gets a fair trial in pending cases.

4.) On the verge of forcing thousands of Puerto Ricans into homelessness, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will follow court orders to continue post-hurricane housing through the U.S. Independence Day.

5.) The federal judge overseeing ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s Virginia trial has denied the government’s request to use a special jury selection questionnaire.

6.) The Center for Biological Diversity sued the federal government on Monday for not designating critical habitat for four species of endangered mussels in violated of the Endangered Species Act.

Regional

7.) Stephanie Teatro recalls the April day when federal helicopters circled over a meatpacking plant in Grainger County, Tennessee and Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted its biggest workplace raid in years.

8.) In a case that raised serious questions about free speech on the internet, a deeply divided California Supreme Court ruled Monday judges can’t order Yelp to remove 1-star reviews since it’s not the “publisher or speaker” of the content.

Science

11.) Scientists offered promising results Monday in the use of aspirin to prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

International

12.) Furious at spiraling corruption and violence, Mexican voters unleashed a political earthquake Sunday by electing a leftist firebrand as president and giving him a broad mandate to overthrow the political establishment and govern for the poor.

