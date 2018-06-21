Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court holding states may force online retailers to collect and remit sales tax on transactions even if they do not have a traditional storefront in the state; the Justice Department asking a federal judge to change the rules regarding the detention of immigrant families who enter the country illegally; Pacific Gas & Electric says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion to cover the cost of lawsuits and other issues stemming from wildfires that killed 44 and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California last year; new research shows a supermassive star thousands of times larger than the sun may have been what caused Milky Way stars in globular clusters to have such unique chemistry; another study finds democratic qualities are declining in the United States and 23 other countries, representing about one-third of the global population; the European Court of Justice scorched the country Malta on Thursday for its unrestrained and poorly supervised scheme that allows residents to trap seven species of finch, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Reversing decades of precedent, the Supreme Court on Thursday held states may force online retailers to collect and remit sales tax on transactions even if they do not have a traditional storefront in the state.

2.) The Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal judge to change the rules regarding the detention of immigrant families who enter the country illegally, seeking permission to detain them for longer than 20 days in an effort to keep children with their parents.

3.) The House of Representatives on Thursday struck down a conservative Republican immigration bill, as GOP leadership delayed consideration of its preferred piece of legislation until Friday.

Regional

5.) Pacific Gas & Electric said Thursday it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion to cover the cost of lawsuits and other issues stemming from wildfires that killed 44 and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California last year.

6.) The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday held that a lower court erred when it ruled the Environmental Protection Agency was not doing enough to ensure West Virginia fulfills its obligations to assess and report the toxic contamination of its waters.

7.) A federal judge on Wednesday tossed a woman’s proposed class action lawsuit alleging that she was put in an Alameda County jail cell stained with feces and blood and was refused menstrual pads.

Science

8.) A supermassive star thousands of times larger than the sun may have been what caused Milky Way stars in globular clusters to have such unique chemistry, new research shows.

Research & Polls

9.) The story of the United States and its political future will be shaped by a population that is growing older and becoming more racially diverse.

10.) New research shows that democratic qualities are declining in the United States and 23 other countries, representing about one-third of the global population.

International

11.) The European Court of Justice scorched the country Malta on Thursday for its unrestrained and poorly supervised scheme that allows residents to trap seven species of finch.

Like this: Like Loading...