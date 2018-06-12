Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge approving the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner; Special Counsel Robert Mueller ordered to identify the people he believes helped former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hide his lobbying income; a courthouse building boom is on the horizon in California after Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers preliminarily approved funding for 10 projects, including $460 million for a long-awaited project in Sacramento County; the European Court of Justice sides with a luxury retailer, ruling a law banning shape trademarks does not apply to the red soles of Christian Louboutin shoes; Courthouse News remembers Furusato, the Japanese fishing village between Los Angeles’s ports that was destroyed at the onset of World War II, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Approving the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner, a federal judge found Tuesday that the government failed to show the deal would raise prices for consumers and harm competition.

2.) A federal judge ordered special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday to identify the people he believes helped former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hide his lobbying income.

3.) Virginians are going to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in state and congressional primary races. The state is home to at least three districts considered to be “flippable” in the November midterm election, and a statewide GOP-primary will decide who will face incumbent Democratic senator and former vice president candidate Tim Kaine.

4.) Education Secretary Betsy Devos need not provide full debt relief to more than 60,000 defrauded students, but she must stop collecting on their loans, a federal judge said in court Monday.

Regional

5.) Inside her home in Southern California, Mary Izumi sits at her piano flipping through the yellowed pages of her old songbooks. Along with her high school yearbook, they are the last remaining artifacts from her time growing up in a Japanese fishing village that once thrived on an island in the ports of Los Angeles before it was destroyed at the onset of World War II.

6.) A courthouse building boom is on the horizon in California after Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers preliminarily approved funding for 10 projects, including $460 million for a long-awaited project in Sacramento County.

7.) The grand opening of a renovated museum dedicated to the Scopes “monkey trial” – the famous 1925 case that turned into a showdown over creationism and evolution – did not go off without protest Monday.

8.) Five years after U.S. officials marked the spring pygmy sunfish as threatened, the absence of a critical habitat has left the tiny fish clinging to survival, environmentalists claim in a federal complaint.

International

9.) Siding with a luxury retailer, the European Court of Justice said Tuesday that the law banning shape trademarks does not apply to the red soles of Christian Louboutin shoes.

10.) After Italy’s new right-wing interior minister closed his nation’s borders to a ship carrying 629 migrants and refugees, the asylum seekers were redirected to a port in Spain on Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...