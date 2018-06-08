Nightly Brief
Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News
National
1.) Special counsel Robert Mueller filed a superseding indictment Friday against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, along with a Soviet-born associate who is suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence.
2.) Former CIA contractor Kevin Patrick Mallory was found guilty Friday of conspiring to provide sensitive defense and intelligence information to Chinese operatives.
3.) Convinced that a flawed algorithm marked them for death by U.S. killer drones, a pair of journalists have spent the last year fighting in Washington for unprecedented court relief.
4.) Adult film star Stormy Daniels’ former attorney fired back after she claimed earlier this week that he was a “puppet” for Donald Trump’s personal attorney, saying in a countersuit that her current attorney posted false and defamatory statements about him on Twitter.
5.) Objecting to President Donald Trump’s “extraordinary” demands for secrecy, eight news outlets and one press watchdog asked a federal judge Thursday to order transparency over attorney-client privilege in the criminal investigation of attorney Michael Cohen.
6.) The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected a challenge a collection of energy industry groups brought to an EPA regulation that changed how the agency applies decisions from federal appeals courts.
Regional
7.) In the first of a two-part series, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief visits Cheyenne, Wyoming – an Old West railroad town that embraces the past while making the occasional attempt at innovation before heading to dynamic Denver, Colorado, for next month’s dispatch.
8.) With only a few days until Virginians return to the polls, and only eight months after Democrats flipped 15 seats in the state Legislature, helping coin the term “blue wave,” the congressional primary elections this Tuesday will offer several chances to test the Trump administration as well as Democrats’ energy going into the midterms.
9.) Dodging claims that it violated open government and transparency laws before voting to spend $10 billion on a contentious water project, California’s largest water supplier said Thursday it will vote again.
10.) California Governor Jerry Brown said Friday that he reached an agreement with state lawmakers on the 2018-19 budget to increase higher-education funding and fight the homelessness crisis.
Science
11.) Researchers have discovered the fossils of two new species of ancient saber-toothed predators that will help illuminate a key period in the early evolution of mammals.
International
12.) Revisiting a controversial case that split appeals courts three years ago, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel indicated Thursday it will keep alive a lawsuit accusing Nestle and Cargill of aiding and abetting child slavery to get cheap cocoa.