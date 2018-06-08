Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Special counsel Robert Mueller filing a superseding indictment against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and a Soviet-born associate who is suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence; former CIA contractor Kevin Patrick Mallory is found guilty of conspiring to provide classified documents to Chinese operatives; adult film star Stormy Daniels’ former attorney fires back after she claimed earlier this week that he was a “puppet” for Donald Trump’s personal attorney; researchers say they’ve discovered the fossils of two new species of ancient saber-toothed predators that will help illuminate a key period in the early evolution of mammals; in the first of a two-part series, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief visits Cheyenne, Wyoming – an Old West railroad town that embraces the past while making the occasional attempt at innovation, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Special counsel Robert Mueller filed a superseding indictment Friday against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, along with a Soviet-born associate who is suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence.

2.) Former CIA contractor Kevin Patrick Mallory was found guilty Friday of conspiring to provide sensitive defense and intelligence information to Chinese operatives.

3.) Convinced that a flawed algorithm marked them for death by U.S. killer drones, a pair of journalists have spent the last year fighting in Washington for unprecedented court relief.

Regional

7.) In the first of a two-part series, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief visits Cheyenne, Wyoming – an Old West railroad town that embraces the past while making the occasional attempt at innovation before heading to dynamic Denver, Colorado, for next month’s dispatch.

8.) With only a few days until Virginians return to the polls, and only eight months after Democrats flipped 15 seats in the state Legislature, helping coin the term “blue wave,” the congressional primary elections this Tuesday will offer several chances to test the Trump administration as well as Democrats’ energy going into the midterms.

Science

11.) Researchers have discovered the fossils of two new species of ancient saber-toothed predators that will help illuminate a key period in the early evolution of mammals.

International

12.) Revisiting a controversial case that split appeals courts three years ago, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel indicated Thursday it will keep alive a lawsuit accusing Nestle and Cargill of aiding and abetting child slavery to get cheap cocoa.

Like this: Like Loading...