Nightly Brief

Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

Attorney Michael Cohen in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

1.) President Donald Trump, his embattled attorney Michael Cohen and the Trump Organization have a deadline of today to assert privilege over files seized by the FBI last month.

President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

2.) In an early Monday Twitter tirade, President Donald Trump accused the investigators working under special counsel Robert Mueller of harboring secret conflicts of interest.

In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) President Donald Trump on Monday defended Gina Haspel, his nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency, dismissing debate over her involvement in a harsh interrogation program and arguing Democrats want her out because she “is too tough on terror.”

4.) Accusing regulators of dropping the ball on dark political spending, a watchdog group brought two federal complaints Friday about shady donations to super PACS on both sides of the aisle.

Regional

In this Friday, April 27, 2018 photo, electioneers greet voters outside the Hamilton County Government Center during early voting in Noblesville, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

5.) Two Indiana congressmen and a Hoosier State businessman with few policy differences are locked in a fierce GOP primary battle for the chance to run against one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators in November’s general election.

Protesters cheer as they listen to a speaker during a rally on the UCLA campus Monday, May 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

6.) A California employees’ union representing 25,000 low-wage campus and medical facility workers began its statewide, three-day strike on Monday after a year-long impasse in negotiations with the University of California came to a head last month.

Water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif.  (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

7.) Just two months after lawmakers accused it of sitting on voter-approved funds, California regulators have switched their tune and are ready to spend billions on water infrastructure projects.

(Courtesy of Sotheby’s)

8.) Suing to block Sotheby’s sale of a masterpiece by the acclaimed graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, an 86-year-old collector accused the storied auction house Thursday of “shamelessly” capitalizing on a family in turmoil.

Science

9.) As companies working on self-driving cars continue to battle for market position, a series of limitations have conspired to keep their cutting-edge products in neutral.

International

An unidentified woman sits by a grave as she attends a ceremony on the annual day to honor the missing, in the Grieving Valley where 19 years ago 376 Albanian civilians were killed by the Serb army, in the village cemetery of Meja, near Gjakova, Kosovo, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

10.) The foreign ministry of the European Union appointed a former U.S. prosecutor on Monday to take over its unit that investigates war crimes out of Kosovo.

