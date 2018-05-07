Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump, his embattled attorney Michael Cohen and the Trump Organization facing a deadline of to assert privilege over files seized by the FBI; in an early morning Twitter tirade, the president accuses the investigators working under special counsel Robert Mueller of harboring secret conflicts of interest; the White House defends CIA chief nominee Gina Haspel ahead of her confirmation hearing; a California employees’ union representing 25,000 low-wage campus and medical facility workers begins a statewide, three-day strike after a year-long impasse in negotiations with the University of California; the foreign ministry of the European Union appointed a former U.S. prosecutor to take over its unit that investigates war crimes out of Kosovo, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump, his embattled attorney Michael Cohen and the Trump Organization have a deadline of today to assert privilege over files seized by the FBI last month.

2.) In an early Monday Twitter tirade, President Donald Trump accused the investigators working under special counsel Robert Mueller of harboring secret conflicts of interest.

3.) President Donald Trump on Monday defended Gina Haspel, his nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency, dismissing debate over her involvement in a harsh interrogation program and arguing Democrats want her out because she “is too tough on terror.”

4.) Accusing regulators of dropping the ball on dark political spending, a watchdog group brought two federal complaints Friday about shady donations to super PACS on both sides of the aisle.

Regional

5.) Two Indiana congressmen and a Hoosier State businessman with few policy differences are locked in a fierce GOP primary battle for the chance to run against one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators in November’s general election.

6.) A California employees’ union representing 25,000 low-wage campus and medical facility workers began its statewide, three-day strike on Monday after a year-long impasse in negotiations with the University of California came to a head last month.

7.) Just two months after lawmakers accused it of sitting on voter-approved funds, California regulators have switched their tune and are ready to spend billions on water infrastructure projects.

8.) Suing to block Sotheby’s sale of a masterpiece by the acclaimed graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, an 86-year-old collector accused the storied auction house Thursday of “shamelessly” capitalizing on a family in turmoil.

Science

9.) As companies working on self-driving cars continue to battle for market position, a series of limitations have conspired to keep their cutting-edge products in neutral.

International

10.) The foreign ministry of the European Union appointed a former U.S. prosecutor on Monday to take over its unit that investigates war crimes out of Kosovo.

