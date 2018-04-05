Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including 15 attorneys general and the city of Chicago sued the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday accusing it of failing to control methane emissions from existing oil and gas operations; A top aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday amid a series of controversies that continue to fuel speculation of his impending firing; The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that “nightmare bacteria” with resistance to the strongest antibiotics are a growing threat in the U.S., and more.

National

1.) Fifteen attorneys general and the city of Chicago sued the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday accusing it of failing to control methane emissions from existing oil and gas operations.

2.) Now that Paul Manafort has dropped a bid to quash his criminal indictments in civil court, a federal judge ordered briefing Thursday as to jurisdiction issues over the former Trump campaign chair’s remaining claim.

3.) A top aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday amid a series of controversies that continue to fuel speculation of his impending firing.

Regional

4.) Norman Rockwell’s painting “Shuffleton’s Barbershop” will remain on public display but not at Massachusetts’ Berkshire Museum, after a state judge approved the sale of dozens of artworks from the financially troubled institution.



5.) Hours after Florida Gov. Rick Scott asked a federal court for a delay in creating a new voting rights restoration process for former felons, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker responded with a strongly-worded denial late Wednesday.

Science



6.) The outlook for renewable energy is sunny, according to a new report that shines light on international trends in energy investment and generation capacity.

7.) “Nightmare bacteria” with resistance to the strongest antibiotics are a growing threat in the U.S., according to a new report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

International

8.) The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday rejected a German man’s free-speech case, finding his inclusion of a photo of Hitler henchman Heinrich Himmler in full Nazi regalia in a blog post was more clickbait and less about making a political statement.

