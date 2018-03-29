Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge ruling the Trump administration’s challenge of California’s new sanctuary laws will remain in Sacramento despite related cases pending in San Francisco; a federal judge putting the brakes on adult film star Stormy Daniels’ request to depose President Donald Trump; former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort asks the government to speed up its response to his request for unredacted versions of the search and seizure affidavits; federal prosecutors charge a 26-year-old man in connection with a fire in Joshua Tree National Park that burned a historic California landmark; a new poll finds that despite an ever growing optimism about the future of the economy, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have declined since December, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, accompanied by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

1.) The Trump administration’s challenge of California’s new sanctuary laws will remain in Sacramento despite related cases pending in San Francisco, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which aired on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on “60 Minutes.” (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)

2.) A federal judge on Thursday put the brakes on adult film star Stormy Daniels’ request to depose President Donald Trump – and expedite a jury trial – in her dispute over hush money she was paid following an alleged affair with the president.

Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, right, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington, on Nov. 2, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

3.) Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort asked the government Wednesday to speed up its response to his request for unredacted versions of the search and seizure affidavits in special counsel Robert Mueller’s case against him.

Copies of the 2010 Census forms. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

4.) A largely black county in Maryland that is routinely undercounted by the government brought a federal complaint Wednesday to compel greater attention from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Regional

This Monday, March 26, 2018 photo provided by Steve Raines shows a fire that broke out at Joshua Tree National Park, damaging a historical landmark. (Steve Raines Photography via AP)

5.) Federal prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man in connection to a small fire in Joshua Tree National Park that burned a historic California landmark this week.

6.) New Hampshire environmentalists claimed victory Wednesday after the state’s largest utility lost its conditional selection for a $1.6 billion Massachusetts hydropower project.

Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

7.) A Maryland appeals court on Thursday vacated the murder and related convictions of the man at the center of popular “Serial” podcast, saying he’s entitled to a new trial due to ineffective assistance when the case was first tried 18 years ago.

8.) Citing DNA evidence that was withheld, a federal judge Tuesday ordered the reopening of a civil rights lawsuit in a high-profile, white-on-black police killing of a drug suspect.

Science

Carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere if half of global-warming emissions are not absorbed. (NASA simulation, 2015)

9.) While scientists develop ways to affordably capture CO2 waste and convert it into useful molecules for industry, a team of researchers has outlined a vision for what can be made with the byproducts and how to go about it.

Research & Polls

The Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York’s Financial District. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

10.) Despite an ever growing optimism about the future of the economy, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have declined since December, according to a poll released Wednesday.

%d bloggers like this: