Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge ruling the Trump administration’s challenge of California’s new sanctuary laws will remain in Sacramento despite related cases pending in San Francisco; a federal judge putting the brakes on adult film star Stormy Daniels’ request to depose President Donald Trump; former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort asks the government to speed up its response to his request for unredacted versions of the search and seizure affidavits; federal prosecutors charge a 26-year-old man in connection with a fire in Joshua Tree National Park that burned a historic California landmark; a new poll finds that despite an ever growing optimism about the future of the economy, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have declined since December, and more.

National

1.) The Trump administration’s challenge of California’s new sanctuary laws will remain in Sacramento despite related cases pending in San Francisco, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

2.) A federal judge on Thursday put the brakes on adult film star Stormy Daniels’ request to depose President Donald Trump – and expedite a jury trial – in her dispute over hush money she was paid following an alleged affair with the president.

Regional

5.) Federal prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man in connection to a small fire in Joshua Tree National Park that burned a historic California landmark this week.

6.) New Hampshire environmentalists claimed victory Wednesday after the state’s largest utility lost its conditional selection for a $1.6 billion Massachusetts hydropower project.

7.) A Maryland appeals court on Thursday vacated the murder and related convictions of the man at the center of popular “Serial” podcast, saying he’s entitled to a new trial due to ineffective assistance when the case was first tried 18 years ago.

8.) Citing DNA evidence that was withheld, a federal judge Tuesday ordered the reopening of a civil rights lawsuit in a high-profile, white-on-black police killing of a drug suspect.

Science

9.) While scientists develop ways to affordably capture CO2 waste and convert it into useful molecules for industry, a team of researchers has outlined a vision for what can be made with the byproducts and how to go about it.

Research & Polls

10.) Despite an ever growing optimism about the future of the economy, President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have declined since December, according to a poll released Wednesday.

