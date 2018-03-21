Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court reining in a provision of the tax code that helped put one septuagenarian away for 18 months; a coalition of 40 cities and counties lobbying the Ninth Circuit to continue to block of the federal government from dismantling a program that shields more than 700,000 immigrants from deportation; a federal judge dismissing claims against news outlets brought by President Donald Trump’s former adviser Carter Page; a new treatment could help mildly to moderately obese people lose weight; the European Commission slapping eight producers of electrolytic capacitors with a combined $311 million fine for their roles in a 14-year cartel, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Wary of the potential for prosecutorial abuse, the Supreme Court reined in a provision of the tax code Wednesday that helped put one septuagenarian away for 18 months.

2.) A coalition of 40 cities and counties lobbied the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to keep in place a block of the federal government’s plans to dismantle a program that shields more than 700,000 immigrants from deportation.

4.) to respond to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s requests to toss a handful of the criminal charges brought against him. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday asked a federal judge for more time to respond to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s requests to toss a handful of the criminal charges brought against him.

Regional

6.) A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed claims against news outlets brought by President Donald Trump’s former adviser Carter Page over reports that his ties to Russia were under investigation.

7.) Dominion Power went before the Fourth Circuit Wednesday to challenge a lower court ruling that found wastewater seeping from Dominion’s coal ash ponds into local groundwater counted as a Clean Water Act violation.

8.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld a $5.3 million copyright infringement verdict against pop stars Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over their 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.”

Science

9.) A new treatment that involves freezing the nerve that carries hunger signals to the brain could help mildly to moderately obese people lose weight.

International

10.) The European Commission on Wednesday slapped eight producers of electrolytic capacitors with a combined $311 million fine for their roles in a 14-year cartel.

Like this: Like Loading...