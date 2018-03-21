Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Supreme Court reining in a provision of the tax code that helped put one septuagenarian away for 18 months; a coalition of 40 cities and counties lobbying the Ninth Circuit to continue to block of the federal government from dismantling a program that shields more than 700,000 immigrants from deportation; a federal judge dismissing claims against news outlets brought by President Donald Trump’s former adviser Carter Page; a new treatment could help mildly to moderately obese people lose weight; the European Commission slapping eight producers of electrolytic capacitors with a combined $311 million fine for their roles in a 14-year cartel, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

The Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

1.) Wary of the potential for prosecutorial abuse, the Supreme Court reined in a provision of the tax code Wednesday that helped put one septuagenarian away for 18 months.

Wearing “butterfly wings,” supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program hold a tarp with an image of President Donald Trump as they march in support of DACA, Monday, March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) A coalition of 40 cities and counties lobbied the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to keep in place a block of the federal government’s plans to dismantle a program that shields more than 700,000 immigrants from deportation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, joined by former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, right, speaks before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election security on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
3.) Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee criticized both the current and former heads of the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday for failing to issue stronger warnings about potential threats to the integrity of the 2018 midterm elections.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after a closed-door meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about Russian meddling in the election at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
4.) Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday asked a federal judge for more time to respond to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s requests to toss a handful of the criminal charges brought against him.
Officials remove a car of the suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin from the scene where he blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

5.) The suspect in a string of deadly bombings that terrorized Austin has been identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, 24, who blew himself up next to a Texas frontage road as SWAT officers approached his vehicle.

Regional

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at a news conference at the RIA Novosti news agency in Moscow in December 2016. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

6.) A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed claims against news outlets brought by President Donald Trump’s former adviser Carter Page over reports that his ties to Russia were under investigation.

Dominion’s Chesterfield Power Station. (Photo by Ed Brown via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) Dominion Power went before the Fourth Circuit Wednesday to challenge a lower court ruling that found wastewater seeping  from Dominion’s coal ash ponds into local groundwater counted as a Clean Water Act violation.

In this combination photo, Robin Thicke performs at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, 2015, left, and Pharrell Williams attends the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration of Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2016 (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

8.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld a $5.3 million copyright infringement verdict against pop stars Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over their 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.”

Science

9.)  A new treatment that involves freezing the nerve that carries hunger signals to the brain could help mildly to moderately obese people lose weight.

International

An assortment of electrolytic capacitors. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

10.) The European Commission on Wednesday slapped eight producers of electrolytic capacitors with a combined $311 million fine for their roles in a 14-year cartel.

%d bloggers like this: