Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court signaling it would strike down a California law that requires pregnancy centers to advertise abortion services; a newly announced federal commission on school safety will meet in the “next few weeks,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said just hours after a school shooting in Maryland; on the 112th anniversary of a lynching that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s only criminal trial, the group behind a public art installation remembering a black man killed by a mob announces the finalist for the memorial that will stand near where he died; a U.S. Border Patrol agent goes on trial over the 2012 death of a teen who was shot in the back through an urban fence separating the United States and Mexico; the European Court of Human Rights criticizes the prosecution of prominent journalists Mehmet Altan and Sahin Alpay, and more.

National

Anti-abortion demonstrators cheer during a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, as the Supreme Court hears arguments in a free speech fight over California’s attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

1.) The Supreme Court signaled Tuesday it would strike down a California law that requires pregnancy centers to advertise abortion services.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos waits to testify before a House Committee on Appropriation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

2.) A newly announced federal commission on school safety will meet in the “next few weeks,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday, just hours after a school shooting in suburban Maryland.

Emergency vehicles sit in front of a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Authorities believe the package bomb is linked to the string of Austin bombings. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

3.) A package believed to be destined for Austin that exploded Tuesday morning at a FedEx sorting facility left one employee with minor injuries and has law enforcement investigating the latest in a string of blasts that have rocked Texas’ capital city.

President Donald Trump listens as Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4.) Cautioning that “no one is above the law,” a Manhattan judge set the stage Tuesday for President Donald Trump to face defamation claims by a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of sexual assault.

Regional

A digital rendering of a memorial to Ed Johnson, a black man whose 1906 lynching changed the American justice system. (Image courtesy of Miriann Martin/Ed Johnson Project.)

5.) On the 112th anniversary of a lynching that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s only criminal trial, the group behind a public art installation remembering a black man killed by a mob announced the finalist Monday for the memorial that will stand near where he died.

Rockdale County Courthouse in Conyers, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Karg via Wikipedia)

6.) Taking a novel approach to litter and abandoned cars, Rockdale County is set to bring Georgia the state’s first environmental court.

In this Dec. 4, 2017 photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)

7.) A U.S. Border Patrol agent goes on trial Tuesday over the 2012 death of a teen who was shot in the back through an urban fence separating the United States and Mexico.

8.) Washington state governor Jay Inslee signed a number of bills Monday aimed at improving voter access, including automatic voter registration and allowing teenagers to pre-register to vote.

Science

9.) A fifth of Americans account for nearly half of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, largely through the consumption of beef, a new study finds.

International

10.) Standing behind Turkey’s beleaguered press, the European Court of Human Rights criticized the prosecution Tuesday of prominent journalists Mehmet Altan and Sahin Alpay.

