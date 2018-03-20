Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Supreme Court signaling it would strike down a California law that requires pregnancy centers to advertise abortion services; a newly announced federal commission on school safety will meet in the “next few weeks,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said just hours after a school shooting in Maryland; on the 112th anniversary of a lynching that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s only criminal trial, the group behind a public art installation remembering a black man killed by a mob announces the finalist for the memorial that will stand near where he died; a U.S. Border Patrol agent goes on trial over the 2012 death of a teen who was shot in the back through an urban fence separating the United States and Mexico; the European Court of Human Rights criticizes the prosecution of prominent journalists Mehmet Altan and Sahin Alpay, and more.

National

1.) The Supreme Court signaled Tuesday it would strike down a California law that requires pregnancy centers to advertise abortion services.

2.) A newly announced federal commission on school safety will meet in the “next few weeks,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday, just hours after a school shooting in suburban Maryland.

3.) A package believed to be destined for Austin that exploded Tuesday morning at a FedEx sorting facility left one employee with minor injuries and has law enforcement investigating the latest in a string of blasts that have rocked Texas’ capital city.

4.) Cautioning that “no one is above the law,” a Manhattan judge set the stage Tuesday for President Donald Trump to face defamation claims by a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused him of sexual assault.

Regional

5.) On the 112th anniversary of a lynching that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s only criminal trial, the group behind a public art installation remembering a black man killed by a mob announced the finalist Monday for the memorial that will stand near where he died.

6.) Taking a novel approach to litter and abandoned cars, Rockdale County is set to bring Georgia the state’s first environmental court.

7.) A U.S. Border Patrol agent goes on trial Tuesday over the 2012 death of a teen who was shot in the back through an urban fence separating the United States and Mexico.

8.) Washington state governor Jay Inslee signed a number of bills Monday aimed at improving voter access, including automatic voter registration and allowing teenagers to pre-register to vote.

Science

9.) A fifth of Americans account for nearly half of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, largely through the consumption of beef, a new study finds.

International

10.) Standing behind Turkey’s beleaguered press, the European Court of Human Rights criticized the prosecution Tuesday of prominent journalists Mehmet Altan and Sahin Alpay.

