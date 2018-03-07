Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Attorney General Jeff Sessions backing up a lawsuit filed Tuesday over California’s sanctuary state laws with a warning on Wednesday: federal agents will continue deporting undocumented Californians; President Donald Trump’s selection to serve on the Sixth Circuit declines to say on Wednesday whether he believes the Supreme Court rightly decided Roe v. Wade; U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tells an audience it’s the job of the federal government to partner with the oil and gas industry; a new study finds sea-level rise isn’t the only thing the San Francisco Bay Area has to worry about: sinking land will greatly exacerbate the flooding risk; the European Court of Justice cracks the on France’s national transportation carrier SNCF for failing to return nearly $800 million in illegal state aid, and more.

National

1.) Magnifying the feud between California and the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions backed up a lawsuit filed Tuesday over California’s sanctuary state laws with a warning on Wednesday: federal agents will continue deporting undocumented Californians.

2.) Porn star Stormy Daniels sued Donald Trump on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming their $130,000 “hush money” contract is invalid because Trump did not sign it.

Regional

5.) A new study finds sea-level rise isn’t the only thing the San Francisco Bay Area has to worry about: sinking land will greatly exacerbate the flooding risk.

6.) Attorneys for the Georgia NAACP and Common Cause sought to convince the 11th Circuit on Wednesday that their lawsuit challenging the state’s removal of certain names from its voter registration rolls was improperly dismissed by a lower court.

7.) Democratic turnout in Tuesday’s Texas primaries broke a 16-year slump but Republicans continued to dominate, particularly in the wide open spaces.

8.) In a case involving public records, political squabbling and horsemeat, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday a state court judge had no obligation to disclose data from his personal election-campaign Facebook page.

International

9.) The European Court of Justice cracked the whip Wednesday on France’s national transportation carrier SNCF for failing to return nearly $800 million in illegal state aid.

10.) After delays by a Spanish airline caused travelers to miss connecting flights to Germany, Europe’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the airline could still be sued in Germany since that was the travelers’ final destination.

