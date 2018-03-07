Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Attorney General Jeff Sessions backing up a lawsuit filed Tuesday over California’s sanctuary state laws with a warning on Wednesday: federal agents will continue deporting undocumented Californians; President Donald Trump’s selection to serve on the Sixth Circuit declines to say on Wednesday whether he believes the Supreme Court rightly decided Roe v. Wade; U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tells an audience it’s the job of the federal government to partner with the oil and gas industry; a new study finds sea-level rise isn’t the only thing the San Francisco Bay Area has to worry about: sinking land will greatly exacerbate the flooding risk; the European Court of Justice cracks the on France’s national transportation carrier SNCF for failing to return nearly $800 million in illegal state aid, and more.

National

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the California Peace Officers’ Association at the 26th Annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

1.) Magnifying the feud between California and the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions backed up a lawsuit filed Tuesday over California’s sanctuary state laws with a warning on Wednesday: federal agents will continue deporting undocumented Californians.

In this Feb. 11, 2007, photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

2.) Porn star Stormy Daniels sued Donald Trump on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming their $130,000 “hush money” contract is invalid because Trump did not sign it.

Protesters on both sides of the abortion issue gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, during the March for Life. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3.) President Donald Trump’s selection to serve on the Sixth Circuit declined to say on Wednesday whether he believes the Supreme Court rightly decided Roe v. Wade.

In this May 9, 2017 photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke enjoys a horseback ride in the Bears Ears National Monument with local and state representatives in Blanding, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, File)
4.) U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told an audience of oil and gas industry executives Tuesday that it’s the job of the federal government to partner with them, a remark that drew the ire of environmentalists.

Regional

5.) A new study finds sea-level rise isn’t the only thing the San Francisco Bay Area has to worry about: sinking land will greatly exacerbate the flooding risk.

This Sept. 22, 2016 file photo shows employees of the Fulton County Election Preparation Center in Atlanta test electronic voting machines. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

6.) Attorneys for the Georgia NAACP and Common Cause sought to convince the 11th Circuit on Wednesday that their lawsuit challenging the state’s removal of certain names from its voter registration rolls was improperly dismissed by a lower court.

In this Dec. 6, 2017, photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

7.) Democratic turnout in Tuesday’s Texas primaries broke a 16-year slump but Republicans continued to dominate, particularly in the wide open spaces.

 

8.)  In a case involving public records, political squabbling and horsemeat, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday a state court judge had no obligation to disclose data from his personal election-campaign Facebook page.

 

International

The chambers of the European Court of Justice.

9.) The European Court of Justice cracked the whip Wednesday on France’s national transportation carrier SNCF for failing to return nearly $800 million in illegal state aid.

Air Nostrum Bombardier CRJ1000 in the current livery. (Photo by Alan Wilson via Wikipedia Commons)

10.) After delays by a Spanish airline caused travelers to miss connecting flights to Germany, Europe’s highest court ruled Wednesday that the airline could still be sued in Germany since that was the travelers’ final destination.

