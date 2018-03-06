Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration green-lighting the import of body parts of African elephants shot for sport; a federal judge says courts lack jurisdiction to consider lawsuit stemming from the federal government’s impasse on immigration reform; Texas Democrats evidently turning out in droves on primary day; Europe’s highest court scolds Hungary for enforcing a law that says individuals must have a close family tie to a property owner if they plan to make use of said land; a new technique enables crops to use water 25 percent more efficiently without compromising yield, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, and more.

National

In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, campaign T-shirts are stacked on a table at a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

1.) Unusually for such a heavily Republican state, early-voting Democrats outpolled Republicans by 25,000 of the record 602,000 ballots cast before the Tuesday primaries, with the spotlight on Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s declared aim of defeating GOP Senator Ted Cruz in November.

Elephants use their trunks to smell for possible danger on March 9, 2010, in the Tsavo East National Park, Kenya. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File)

2.)  The Trump administration is once again allowing Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport — a practice the president himself decried as recently as last November.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on worldwide threats. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3.) Though he called it likely that Russia will interfere in the 2018 midterm elections, America’s director of national intelligence refused Tuesday to tell Congress whether President Trump has ordered him to stop such activity.

Wearing “butterfly wings,” supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program hold a tarp with an image of President Donald Trump as they march in support of DACA, Monday, March 5, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
4.) Calling on lawmakers to end the impasse on immigration reform, a federal judge said Monday that courts lack jurisdiction to consider related challenges.

Regional

Alhambra High School is located half a block from new mixed-use high-rise developments on Main Street. The rapid development has attracted visitors and boosted city coffers. The changes have also increased traffic and levels of pollution. A new report by Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles says the San Gabriel Valley has some of the worst pollution in California. (Martin Macias Jr./CNS)

5.) While the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra remains a family-oriented community, many residents believe it’s only a matter of time before the development boom transforming much of Southern California changes their city – and not necessarily for good.

In this Jan. 4, 2018 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks during an interview in Topeka, Kan. Legal challenges to a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, will go on trial next week in a case with national implications for voting rights. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

6.) Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach defended his election fraud claims Tuesday in federal court, in a voting-rights case brought by civil rights groups.

Immigrant rights advocates speak out against immigration policies of President Donald Trump while placing themselves in mock detention in Albuquerque, N.M., to mark May Day on May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

7.) A federal judge on Monday refused to order the Trump Administration to pay California $1 million in delayed law enforcement funding it withheld to punish it for becoming a sanctuary state.

Science

Engineered plants conserve 25 percent more water by only partially opening their mouth-like stomata, allowing less water to escape through transpiration while carbon dioxide enters the plant to fuel photosynthesis. (Jiayang Xie, Katarzyna Glowacka, Andrew D.B. Leakey)

8.) A new technique enables crops to use water 25 percent more efficiently without compromising yield, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

International

In this Oct. 5, 2015 photo, a man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

9.) Europe’s highest court scolded Hungary on Tuesday for enforcing a law that says individuals must have a close family tie to a property owner if they plan to make use of said land.

Achmea building in Leiden. (Photo by Vysotsky via Wikipedia Commons)

10.) The European Court of Justice dealt a blow Tuesday to a $27 million judgment that a Dutch insurer won against Slovakia in arbitration.

