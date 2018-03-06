Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration green-lighting the import of body parts of African elephants shot for sport; a federal judge says courts lack jurisdiction to consider lawsuit stemming from the federal government’s impasse on immigration reform; Texas Democrats evidently turning out in droves on primary day; Europe’s highest court scolds Hungary for enforcing a law that says individuals must have a close family tie to a property owner if they plan to make use of said land; a new technique enables crops to use water 25 percent more efficiently without compromising yield, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Unusually for such a heavily Republican state, early-voting Democrats outpolled Republicans by 25,000 of the record 602,000 ballots cast before the Tuesday primaries, with the spotlight on Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s declared aim of defeating GOP Senator Ted Cruz in November.

2.) The Trump administration is once again allowing Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport — a practice the president himself decried as recently as last November.

3.) Though he called it likely that Russia will interfere in the 2018 midterm elections, America’s director of national intelligence refused Tuesday to tell Congress whether President Trump has ordered him to stop such activity.

Regional

5.) While the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra remains a family-oriented community, many residents believe it’s only a matter of time before the development boom transforming much of Southern California changes their city – and not necessarily for good.

6.) Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach defended his election fraud claims Tuesday in federal court, in a voting-rights case brought by civil rights groups.

7.) A federal judge on Monday refused to order the Trump Administration to pay California $1 million in delayed law enforcement funding it withheld to punish it for becoming a sanctuary state.

Science

8.) A new technique enables crops to use water 25 percent more efficiently without compromising yield, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

International

9.) Europe’s highest court scolded Hungary on Tuesday for enforcing a law that says individuals must have a close family tie to a property owner if they plan to make use of said land.

10.) The European Court of Justice dealt a blow Tuesday to a $27 million judgment that a Dutch insurer won against Slovakia in arbitration.

Like this: Like Loading...