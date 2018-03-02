Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Delta CEO Ed Bastian, political heat over his airline’s decision to sever ties with the National Rifle Association, telling employees the company’s “values are not for sale”; Florida lawmakers considering a bill shifting tens of thousands of cases to the state’s county courts; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes a controversial bill that would have allowed state lawmakers to be exempt from the state’s open records law; in his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief recounts the time he shared a campground with beasts of many types, including feral hogs, a dog and human revelers, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

Waves crash against a seawall near the Scituate Lighthouse, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Scituate, Mass. A major nor’easter pounded the East Coast on Friday, packing heavy rain and strong winds as residents from the mid-Atlantic to Maine braced for coastal flooding. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

1.)  A major nor’easter pounded the East Coast from Washington, D.C., to New England, shutting down government offices, courts and schools, and postponing the scheduled arraignment hearing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

A Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

2.) As the political heat ratchets up on his airline for severing ties with the National Rifle Association, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees in a memo Friday that the company’s “values are not for sale.”

A self-driving Uber sits ready to take journalists for a ride during a media preview in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

3.) A federal judge kept alive a lawsuit Thursday accusing Uber of failing to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles to disabled riders in Jackson, Mississippi.

Regional

Fourth Judicial Circuit of the. State of Florida.

4.) Florida’s civil court system could undergo significant changes if state lawmakers pass a bill shifting tens of thousands of cases to the state’s county courts.

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks to the media on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

5.) Just hours before the deadline Thursday night, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee decided to veto a controversial bill that would have allowed state lawmakers to be exempt from the state’s open records law.

Jacob Staggers, a sixth-grade English teacher at South Middle School in Morgantown, W.Va., holds up a sign outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raby)

6.) West Virginia public schools remained closed for a seventh straight day Friday as teachers continued to fight for pay raises.

U2 guitarist the Edge during the band’s Innocence + Experience Tour in Belfast on Nov. 19, 2015. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) A meeting with U2 guitarist The Edge and other private communications between current and former California Coastal Commissioners is under scrutiny in a bench trial that began in San Diego this week.

Coyote Lake. (Chris Marshall/CNS)

8.) In his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief recounts the time he shared a campground with beasts of many types, including feral hogs, a dog and human revelers.

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski walks to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia during a break in a Nov. 28, 2017, pretrial hearing.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

9.)  A day after a jury convicted the four-term Democrat on dozens of corruption charges, the mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, appears to be heading into the weekend with his title intact.

Research & Polls

Bins of signs are seen in a storage are at the Bexar County Election offices, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in San Antonio (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

10.)  The generation gap in American politics is now wider than it has been in decades and still growing, as younger generations are increasingly embracing liberal values and Democratic candidates, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

%d bloggers like this: