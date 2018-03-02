Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Delta CEO Ed Bastian, political heat over his airline’s decision to sever ties with the National Rifle Association, telling employees the company’s “values are not for sale”; Florida lawmakers considering a bill shifting tens of thousands of cases to the state’s county courts; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes a controversial bill that would have allowed state lawmakers to be exempt from the state’s open records law; in his latest dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief recounts the time he shared a campground with beasts of many types, including feral hogs, a dog and human revelers, and more.

National

1.) A major nor’easter pounded the East Coast from Washington, D.C., to New England, shutting down government offices, courts and schools, and postponing the scheduled arraignment hearing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

2.) As the political heat ratchets up on his airline for severing ties with the National Rifle Association, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees in a memo Friday that the company’s “values are not for sale.”

3.) A federal judge kept alive a lawsuit Thursday accusing Uber of failing to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles to disabled riders in Jackson, Mississippi.

Regional

4.) Florida’s civil court system could undergo significant changes if state lawmakers pass a bill shifting tens of thousands of cases to the state’s county courts.

5.) Just hours before the deadline Thursday night, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee decided to veto a controversial bill that would have allowed state lawmakers to be exempt from the state’s open records law.

Research & Polls

10.) The generation gap in American politics is now wider than it has been in decades and still growing, as younger generations are increasingly embracing liberal values and Democratic candidates, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.

