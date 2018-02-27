Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a divided Supreme Court ruling that immigrants being detained here while awaiting deportation proceedings aren’t entitled to a bond hearing despite their lengthy incarcerations; Microsoft tells the Supreme Court that granting a search warrant for emails on its Irish servers would create diplomatic headaches; a federal judge halts California’s plan to require Monsanto to place warning labels on its Roundup products; thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor; a new study finds Bonobos and chimpanzees can probably understand each other’s gestures, and more.

National

The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1.) A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigrants being detained here while awaiting deportation proceedings aren’t entitled to a bond hearing on the justification of their oftentimes lengthy incarcerations.

Yesenia Aguilar of Reading, Penn. holds her one year old daughter Denalli Urdaneta at an immigration rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2.) A federal judge in Los Angeles granted a nationwide block Monday against young immigrants being deported or losing their “Dreamer” protections for little to no reason because of the Trump administration’s rollback of the DACA program.

The Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

3.) Resisting a search warrant for emails stored on Irish servers, Microsoft told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that ruling against it would create diplomatic headaches.

This photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, shows the gaming room inside the new Four Winds Casino Resort in South Bend, Ind. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is set to open the casino on Tuesday, Jan. 16, joining three other casinos it already operates nearby in southwestern Michigan. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
4.) The Supreme Court sided with Congress on Tuesday regarding a law that blocked federal courts from hearing challenges about Michigan land taken into trust for Native Americans.
(CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

5.) The Supreme Court will consider Wednesday whether a Minnesota law that bars voters from wearing political clothing at poll sites treads on the First Amendment.

Regional

6.) A federal judge on Monday halted California’s plan to require Monsanto to place warning labels on its Roundup products, saying scientists haven’t shown a clear connection between glyphosate and cancer.

From left, teachers Kim Hundley, Jamie Heflin and Susan Brewer demonstrate at the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

7.) Thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders on their pay grievances, a union official said.

Science

Chimpanzees and bonobos use gestures to initiate and change positions during grooming. (Catherine Hobaiter)

8.) A new study finds Bonobos and chimpanzees can probably understand each other’s gestures.

9.) An endangered plant in Death Valley has recovered and will be taken off the endangered species list, and a second plant there will be downlisted from endangered to threatened, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday.

International

Fishing boats in Essaouira, Morocco. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

1o.) Europe’s highest court ruled Tuesday that waters adjacent to the Western Sahara are not covered by Morocco’s fishing agreement with the EU because the mineral-rich desert expanse does not belong to the kingdom.

