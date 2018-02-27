Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a divided Supreme Court ruling that immigrants being detained here while awaiting deportation proceedings aren’t entitled to a bond hearing despite their lengthy incarcerations; Microsoft tells the Supreme Court that granting a search warrant for emails on its Irish servers would create diplomatic headaches; a federal judge halts California’s plan to require Monsanto to place warning labels on its Roundup products; thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor; a new study finds Bonobos and chimpanzees can probably understand each other’s gestures, and more.

National

1.) A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigrants being detained here while awaiting deportation proceedings aren’t entitled to a bond hearing on the justification of their oftentimes lengthy incarcerations.

2.) A federal judge in Los Angeles granted a nationwide block Monday against young immigrants being deported or losing their “Dreamer” protections for little to no reason because of the Trump administration’s rollback of the DACA program.

3.) Resisting a search warrant for emails stored on Irish servers, Microsoft told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that ruling against it would create diplomatic headaches.

Regional

6.) A federal judge on Monday halted California’s plan to require Monsanto to place warning labels on its Roundup products, saying scientists haven’t shown a clear connection between glyphosate and cancer.

7.) Thousands of striking schoolteachers who have shut down West Virginia classrooms for days are demanding a face-to-face meeting with the governor and legislative leaders on their pay grievances, a union official said.

Science

8.) A new study finds Bonobos and chimpanzees can probably understand each other’s gestures.

9.) An endangered plant in Death Valley has recovered and will be taken off the endangered species list, and a second plant there will be downlisted from endangered to threatened, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday.

International

1o.) Europe’s highest court ruled Tuesday that waters adjacent to the Western Sahara are not covered by Morocco’s fishing agreement with the EU because the mineral-rich desert expanse does not belong to the kingdom.

