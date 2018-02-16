Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicting 13 Russian individuals and three organizations with illegally plotting to sow political discord and sway the election for then-candidate Donald Trump; the FBI acknowledges that it failed to act on a tip in January that accused Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz owned a firearm and might conduct a school shooting; the National Collegiate Athletic Association fought a $40 million attorney fee award at the Ninth Circuit; a new study finds that Earthlings would reach pretty positively to news of alien life, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Bringing the first indictment directly related to Russian election meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russian individuals and three organizations with illegally plotting to sow political discord and sway the election for then-candidate Donald Trump.

2.) The FBI acknowledged Friday that it failed to act on a tip in January that accused Florida gunman Nikolas Cruz owned a firearm and might conduct a school shooting.

3.) The Interior Department announced Friday that the sale of leases on 77.3 million acres off the Southeast coast for oil and gas exploration will occur on March 21.

4.) The fate of five lawsuits seeking to hold the world’s biggest oil companies liable for global climate change hinges on a murky jurisdictional question that could get some cases booted out of federal court.

4.) A federal judge handed a minor but significant legal defeat to Apple in its long-simmering patent dispute with Samsung on Thursday evening.

Regional

5.) The National Collegiate Athletic Association fought a $40 million attorney fee award at the Ninth Circuit on Thursday, in an antitrust class action by former student-athletes who said the organization forced students to sign their rights away while reaping the benefits of licensing and merchandise agreements.

6.) A father and son forced to flee from their Michigan home and go into hiding after an alt-right news website linked them to the murder of a counterprotester at last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., sued the site for defamation.

Science

7.) A new study finds that Earthlings would reach pretty positively to news of alien life.

International

8.) A Brussels court warned Facebook to expect up to $124 million in fines if it does not comply with an order to stop collecting data about Belgians, media there reported Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...