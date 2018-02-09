Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge saying a crude oil pipeline under construction through North America’s largest swamp already has caused irreparable harm; in a surprise move on what the fifth day of a trial over trade secrets and autonomous vehicles, Waymo announces it had reached a settlement with Uber; a federal judge sides with Grubhub’s position that its former delivery driver was an independent contractor; California lawmakers and environmentalists come together in resistance to the Trump administration’s plan to sell new offshore oil leases, off California’s coastline; one of the world’s largest lava domes has been discovered in the Kikai Caldera south of Japan’s main island, and more.

National

1.) Ruling from the bench late Thursday, a federal judge said that a crude oil pipeline under construction through North America’s largest swamp already has caused irreparable harm, galvanizing environmentalists who sued the Army Corps of Engineers for permitting it.

This Sept. 12, 2016, photo, shows group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber’s Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

2.) In a surprise move on what was supposed to be the fifth day of a month-long trial over trade secrets and autonomous vehicles, Waymo announced Friday it had reached a settlement with Uber.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber, at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

3.) The House moved swiftly early Friday to reopen the federal government and pass a $400 billion budget deal, endorsing enormous spending increases despite looming trillion-dollar deficits. President Trump signed the bill hours later.

A sign for GrubHub is displayed on the door to a New York restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

4.) In a pivotal case for labor rights in the emerging gig economy, a federal judge on Thursday sided with Grubhub’s position that its former delivery driver was an independent contractor not entitled to overtime pay and other employment benefits.

Regional

5.) With the federal government plotting new offshore oil leases, California lawmakers and environmentalists have coalesced around a clear goal: Keeping big oil off California’s coastline.

In this June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic rifle is displayed with a 25 shot magazine, left, and a 10 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

6.) California’s ban on the possession of high-capacity gun magazines passes constitutional muster, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, though he gave the gun owners a fourth opportunity to make their case.

Hemp seeds. (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin sued the state’s attorney general Thursday, arguing state laws regulating hemp and cannabidiol do not apply to tribal lands and cannot block its production of hemp oil.

Science

This is a water column anomaly (the red plume in ‘a’) and gas released (b), observed at the lava dome by a remotely-operated vehicle. (Kobe University)

8.) One of the world’s largest lava domes has been discovered in the Kikai Caldera south of Japan’s main island.

Research & Polls

The relative effect of four socioeconomic factors on the number of hate groups per 1,000 people for US counties in 2014. Red indicates that the factor has a positive effect on the number of hate groups in the county, blue indicates that the variable has a negative effect on the number of hate groups in the county, and a darker shade indicates a stronger effect. (Richard Medina adapted from Medina et al., 2018, Taylor & Francis 2018)

9.) While the rise of hate groups is a national issue, the underlying factors that fuel the formation of these factions vary by region, according to a new study.

International

10.) Facing a new 30 percent import tariff on their solar products, three Canadian manufacturers claim in a federal complaint that President Donald Trump acted rashly without input from trade officials.

 

