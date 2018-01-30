Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including The National Marine Fisheries Service announcing its final listing determination for the oceanic whitetip shark as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act; a federal judge calling out President Donald Trump’s “recurring, redundant drumbeat of anti-Latino commentary” at a hearing on the immigration program his administration abruptly terminated; California lawmakers approved a bill Monday that would prevent internet service providers from charging websites for quicker access; a new study from the Pew Research Center finds most Americans believe the federal government does not do enough to help the elderly, poor people and the middle class, and more.

National

[photo credit: Alexander Vasenin]
1.) The National Marine Fisheries Service announced its final listing determination for the oceanic whitetip shark as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act Monday, disappointing those who had hoped for endangered species protections.

Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice David Stras speaks in St. Paul, Minn. The U.S. Senate confirmed Stras for a seat on the 8th Circuit on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

2.) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed a Minnesota Supreme Court justice to a seat on the 8th Circuit after a nomination process that primarily revolved around a century-old tradition that gives senators input on the judges who will oversee their state.

Outside a federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Jan. 30, 2018, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (third from left) stands with a coalition of young immigrants challenging the U.S. Justice Department’s termination of Deferred Action for Childhood Enrollment.

3.) A federal judge called out President Donald Trump’s “recurring, redundant drumbeat of anti-Latino commentary” on Tuesday at a hearing on the immigration program his administration abruptly terminated.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai answers a question from a reporter after a meeting where commissioners voted to end net neutrality, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
4.) A National Security Council memo calling for a government-built 5G next-generation mobile network is in the “earliest stages of conversation,” the White House said Monday.

Regional

Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York on Dec. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

5.) Pursuing their own net neutrality laws, California lawmakers approved a bill Monday that would prevent internet service providers from charging websites for quicker access.

(Via sandiego.gov)

6.) San Diego City Council members Monday called for San Diego to be removed from the list of potential oil drilling sites, saying it will negatively impact military operations and tourism.

 

Research & Polls

7.) Most Americans believe the federal government does not do enough to help the elderly, poor people and the middle class, the Pew Research Center reported Tuesday, and a majority also says the wealthy get too much support.

International

Part of Lithuanian clothier Sekmadienis’ 2012 ad campaign, which drew the ire of authorities and the Roman Catholic Church.

8.) A fine over a cheeky ad campaign in Lithuania involving Jesus, Mary and haute couture violated a company’s right to free expression, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday.

