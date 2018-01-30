Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

National

1.) The National Marine Fisheries Service announced its final listing determination for the oceanic whitetip shark as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act Monday, disappointing those who had hoped for endangered species protections.

2.) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed a Minnesota Supreme Court justice to a seat on the 8th Circuit after a nomination process that primarily revolved around a century-old tradition that gives senators input on the judges who will oversee their state.

3.) A federal judge called out President Donald Trump’s “recurring, redundant drumbeat of anti-Latino commentary” on Tuesday at a hearing on the immigration program his administration abruptly terminated.

Regional

5.) Pursuing their own net neutrality laws, California lawmakers approved a bill Monday that would prevent internet service providers from charging websites for quicker access.

Research & Polls

7.) Most Americans believe the federal government does not do enough to help the elderly, poor people and the middle class, the Pew Research Center reported Tuesday, and a majority also says the wealthy get too much support.

International

8.) A fine over a cheeky ad campaign in Lithuania involving Jesus, Mary and haute couture violated a company’s right to free expression, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday.

