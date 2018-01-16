Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Justice Department appealing a court order that blocked the Trump administration from shutting down a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation; a federal court panel rejected a request by Republican lawmakers in North Carolina for a stay of a ruling that found that state’s congressional district map unconstitutional; a surrogate mother of triplets losing her Ninth Circuit appeal to adopt the babies she gave birth to, whom she says are currently endangered by their father; new research debunks the persistent theory that massive earthquakes are more common during certain phases of the moon or on specific days of a year, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news, the U.S. Justice Department will appeal a court order that blocked the Trump administration from shutting down a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation.

2.) A three-judge federal court panel rejected a request Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in North Carolina for a stay of a ruling that found that state’s congressional district map unconstitutional.

3.) Confronting a failure by the Justice Department to hold Russia accountable for its interference in the U.S. elections, Sens. Marco Rubio and Chris Van Hollen introduced a legislative solution Tuesday.

4.) In Regional news, facing a retrial after toppling his first corruption conviction, disgraced former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver failed Tuesday to land a Supreme Court audience.

5.) The southern United States woke up Tuesday to a winter storm that brought ice to much of Texas and snow to other states like Tennessee and Mississippi, prompting warnings of dangerous travel conditions.

6.) A surrogate mother of triplets on Friday lost her Ninth Circuit appeal to adopt the babies she gave birth to, whom she says are currently endangered by their father.

7.) From the world of Science, comes word that new research debunks the persistent theory that massive earthquakes are more common during certain phases of the moon or on specific days of a year.

8.) In International news, the European General Court revived claims by Starbucks Tuesday against a coffeehouse whose musical-note signage is accused of infringing the iconic mermaid logo.

Like this: Like Loading...