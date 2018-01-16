Uncategorized 

Nightly Brief

Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the U.S. Justice Department appealing a court order that blocked the Trump administration from shutting down a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation; a federal court panel rejected a request by Republican lawmakers in North Carolina for a stay of a ruling that found that state’s congressional district map unconstitutional; a surrogate mother of triplets losing her  Ninth Circuit appeal to adopt the babies she gave birth to, whom she says are currently endangered by their father; new research debunks the persistent theory that massive earthquakes are more common during certain phases of the moon or on specific days of a year, and more.

Yurexi Quinones, 24, of Manassas, Va., a college student who is studying social work and a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, rallies next to Ana Rice, 18, of Manassas, Va., far right, in support of DACA, outside of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

1.) In National news, the U.S. Justice Department will appeal a court order that blocked the Trump administration from shutting down a program that shields more than 700,000 young immigrants from deportation.

In this Feb. 16, 2016, photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. (Corey Lowenstein/The News & Observer via AP, File)

2.) A three-judge federal court panel rejected a request Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in North Carolina for a stay of a ruling that found that state’s congressional district map unconstitutional.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference to discuss hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

3.) Confronting a failure by the Justice Department to hold Russia accountable for its interference in the U.S. elections, Sens. Marco Rubio and Chris Van Hollen introduced a legislative solution Tuesday.

In this May 3, 2016, file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves the court in New York where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on corruption charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

4.) In Regional newsfacing a retrial after toppling his first corruption conviction, disgraced former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver failed Tuesday to land a Supreme Court audience.

5.) The southern United States woke up Tuesday to a winter storm that brought ice to much of Texas and snow to other states like Tennessee and Mississippi, prompting warnings of dangerous travel conditions.

6.) A surrogate mother of triplets on Friday lost her  Ninth Circuit appeal to adopt the babies she gave birth to, whom she says are currently endangered by their father.

The full Moon during the total lunar eclipse of 28 September 2015. (Photo my Alfredo Garcia, Jr. via Wikipedia Commons)

7.) From the world of Sciencecomes word that new research debunks the persistent theory that massive earthquakes are more common during certain phases of the moon or on specific days of a year.

8.) In International news, the European General Court revived claims by Starbucks Tuesday against a coffeehouse whose musical-note signage is accused of infringing the iconic mermaid logo.

