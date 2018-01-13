Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

1.) In National news, President Donald Trump extended the Iran nuclear deal Friday, but indicated this is the last time he would do so unless Congress and European allies agree to revamp the deal within six months.

2.) Tirades and harsh language — including overtly racist comments — are no strangers to the corridors of the White House, according to a historian and Richard Nixon scholar.

3.) With a Jan. 15 deadline looming to issue a recovery plan for the Canada lynx, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reversed course Thursday and recommended taking the species off the list of animals threatened by extinction.

4.) Due to their failure to appoint a trustee, the Seventh Circuit was skeptical Thursday that former hockey enforcer Derek Boogaard’s family can pursue claims against the National Hockey League for his opioid addiction and overdose death.

5.) Pop-music hitmaker Ed Sheeran may be credited as a writer of Tim McGraw’s new duet with Faith Hill, but two Aussies claim in a federal complaint that the ballad is a shameless ripoff of a song they penned in 2014.

6.) In Regional news, Gov. Sam Brownback, awaiting congressional confirmation for a diplomatic job, has given state lawmakers the sign that they’re on their own in Kansas’s long and unsuccessful struggle to fund its public schools adequately.

7.) BP Energy will pay $102 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the British oil giant of overcharging California for natural gas — the largest settlement against an oil company in state history.

8.) In the world of Health, a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds asthma-related medical expenses, missed school and work and deaths cost the U.S. economy more than $80 billion each year.

