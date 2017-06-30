Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Hawaii’s attorney general filing an emergency motion Thursday asking a federal judge to clarify the scope of an injunction he placed on President Donald Trump’s travel ban in March;drought continues to plague much of South Dakota, as ranchers struggle to feed their herds and government steps in to offer relief;new climate-change research predicts increased income inequality in the United States, with poor states in the Southeast and Midwest facing severe economic damage, while richer areas could stand to benefit, and more.

1.) In National news Hawaii’s attorney general filed an emergency motion Thursday asking a federal judge to clarify the scope of an injunction he placed on President Donald Trump’s travel ban in March.

2.) President Donald Trump’s commission on election integrity rolled into motion this week, prompting vice chair of the commission, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, to send letters to all 50 states asking for extensive information on every registered American voter dating back to 2006.

