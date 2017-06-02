Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Trump administration asking the Supreme Court to reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries; the Second Circuit finding customers have plausibly alleged Whole Foods gouges them at the register; Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ridiculed the U.S. focus on his ambassador’s contacts with members of the Trump presidential campaign in 2016, saying his envoy was only doing his job, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday night to reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, arguing the Fourth Circuit’s ruling against the policy contained several mistakes.

2.) The Federal Communications Commission issued a new proposal Thursday that begins the process of shifting internet regulation responsibility to the Federal Trade Commission – pushing open internet access closer to the chopping block.

3.) A federal judge will allow former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to provide the Turkish tycoon accused of busting Iran sanctions with help, both legal and quasi-diplomatic.

4.) In Environmental news, hatchery-reared salmon – bred with taxpayer funds – are being reintroduced in California’s Central Valley in hopes of rebooting ancient populations that disappeared in the 1940s.

7.) The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday threatened to sue the San Diego-area city of Vista unless it removes restrictions on the weekly protests at U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa’s office which the group says are unconstitutional.

8.) In International news Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ridiculed the U.S. focus on his ambassador’s contacts with members of the Trump presidential campaign in 2016, saying his envoy was only doing his job.

Like this: Like Loading...