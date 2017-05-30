Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including White House communications director Michael Dubke resigning ahead of what many political observers believe will be a major staff overhaul in the west wing; the Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where corporations can be sued;an ambitious project of emerging agricultural technologies that produce food without soil is taking shape at Biosphere 2, the University of Arizona’s research complex, and more.

1.) In National news White House communications director Michael Dubke resigned Tuesday ahead of what many political observers believe will be a major staff overhaul in the west wing.

2.) The House intelligence committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s election meddling and contacts with the Trump campaign, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

3.) The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to give Ohio a shot at defending its policy of purging voter rolls — removing voters from registration rolls for failing to vote.

4.) The Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where corporations can be sued, in the process, ending lawsuits by plaintiffs who filed injury claims against a Texas-based railroad in the friendlier courts of Montana.

5.) In Regional news a tense legislative session in Texas came to a head on its final day Monday with a scuffle on the House floor, after a representative called immigration officers on protesters and threatened to shoot one of his colleagues.

6.) The Albuquerque Journal did not defame an Albuquerque Police reserve officer it described as a “wannabe cop,” the New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled.

