Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Fourth Circuit upholding a stay of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from six predominantly Muslim countries;the Senate approving President Donald Trump’s first federal appeals court nominee, overcoming opposition from Democrats;a conservation group studying the last administration’s designation of five national monuments claims in federal court that its records demand has been gathering dust at the Interior Department, and more.

1.) In National news the Fourth Circuit on Thursday upheld a stay of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from six predominantly Muslim countries.

2.) Montanans vote in a special election Thursday to fill their lone congressional seat, a day after the GOP candidate in the tight race was charged with misdemeanor assault of a journalist.

3.) With federal prison populations having hit their lowest level in a decade under President Barack Obama, criminal-justice experts are grappling with the new administration’s push for tougher sentences.

4.) The Senate on Thursday approved President Donald Trump’s first federal appeals court nominee, overcoming opposition from Democrats who believe the president is determined to tilt the philosophical-leaning of the federal judiciary to the right.

5.) In Technology news, the Fourth Circuit revived Wikimedia’s challenge to the National Security Agency’s collection of “upstream” data under section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

